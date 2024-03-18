Dyson’s Supersonic Nural will actually protect your scalp: here’s how

Back in 2016, Dyson took the grooming world by storm with the Supersonic hairdryer. It’s got a powerful motor tucked in the back, is quieter than most hairdryers, and, you know, has a hole down the middle. And the home-cleaning giant is back at it again with the new Supersonic Nural – Dyson’s first new hairdryer in a decade. It’s smarter than ever with learning technology and a way to actually protect your scalp.

According to Dyson, the key to avoiding looking like you’ve been in a tussle with an electric socket is dodging heat damage. By not getting too hot, you’ll have a healthier scalp and locks. Enter the Supersonic Nural with its nifty sensor that detects how close it is to your scalp. Why? So it can dial down the heat to keep your scalp from singing and your hair from frying. The result? Shiny hair, no heat damage, and a styling experience that’s as pampering as it gets.

But the new Supersonic Nural has plenty more tricks up its sleeve. For one, there’s attachment learning, which remembers your heat settings for an attachment and applies them next time around. There’s also pause detection, which will stop the heat from blasting when you’re not using it to dry.

Plus, there are a bunch of new LED lights to indicate what the hairdryer is doing. They’re useful for you to keep an eye on things and look rather swish. And because Dyson understands one size doesn’t fit all, they’ve thrown in a few new attachments. The Wave+Curl diffuser promises to shape and define without the usual fuss.

So, when can you get your hands on this futuristic hair-taming device? The Supersonic Nural will set you back a cool £400/€450, depending on where you call home. You can nab it directly from Dyson in a blue or purple colour, and it comes with a set of five attachments to play with. As for the rest of the globe, you’ll have to sit tight for a bit longer.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home