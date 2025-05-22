This new super-slim Dyson vacuum is hiding a clever trick

Dyson is arguably the undisputed champion of vacuum cleaners, and the brand’s latest release is its slimmest ever. In fact, the aptly-named new PencilVac is the world’s slimmest vacuum. But that’s not what makes it so clever.

Inside the vacuum, Dyson has crammed in the first conical brush bar cleaner head. This thing is designed to eject even the longest of stray hairs, so nothing gets tangled up inside the cleaner.

Dyson’s PencilVac is, by some engineering miracle, just 38mm in diameter. That’s slimmer than the barrel of a reusable water bottle. Now, I know what you’re thinking: surely a vacuum this small is more novelty than necessity. But here’s the clever bit – Dyson didn’t just shrink the form factor, but also reimagined the entire cleaning head.

The PencilVac features a Fluffycones cleaner head. It may sound like an adorable desert, but is actually a set of conical brush bars that spin in opposite directions. It can clean both forwards and backwards so long hair doesn’t get tangled up like it always does in normal vacuums. Dyson says this setup actively ejects hair as it vacuums, which means no more crouching on the floor with scissors, trying to hack your way through a hairball that could pass for a small rodent.

Inside, the new Hyperdymium motor clocks in at just 28mm – Dyson’s smallest and fastest yet. It spins at a ridiculous 140,000 RPM to deliver serious suction. There’s also a linear dust separation system which captures 99.99% of microscopic nasties and compresses them in the bin. The bin itself works like a syringe, plunging all the gunk out without you having to touch anything.

And in true 2025 fashion, it’s gone fully digital. The PencilVac connects to the Dyson app to help you track battery life, get filter cleaning reminders, and so on. There’s even an LCD screen on the vac to display the power mode and remaining runtime.

The Dyson PencilVac will be available from 2026, sold directly from Dyson. No word on the pricing yet, but if Dyson’s usual playbook is anything to go by, you’d better start preparing your wallet now.