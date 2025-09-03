Here’s when Dyson’s most advanced styler is set to go on sale

Dyson’s much-anticipated Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer has been out in the US for a while for $700 and it’s now set to hit UK streets for £580,

The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x (yes, it is a mouthful) really can do it all; it’s a 6-in-1 tool that can replace several heated appliances and be used to dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth and volumise, all without heat damage.

Using RFID-enabled attachments, the Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer will automatically adjust to the attachments you add, which makes styling a whole lot easier. I also like that when you connect to the MyDyson app, you can enjoy the one-touch i.d. curl technology, which is a curling sequence customised for your hair – again, good hair days made easy.

The styler features the company’s most powerful hair care motor, the Hyperdymium 2, which spins up to 150,000rpm. In real-world terms this means you can expect a lot more air pressure. Indeed, it has twice as much air pressure according to Dyson, which will enable hair to be dried and styled in super quick time.

You can choose between Straight+Wavy and Curly+Coily sets when buying an Airwrap2x in the UK, both come with six attachments in a Dyson-designed presentation case. The Straight+Wavy set comes with 2x 30mm Co-anda curling barrel, 40mm Co-anda curling barrel, Anti-snag loop brush, Round volumising brush, AirSmooth attachment and Fast dryer. The Curly + Coily set comes with 2x 40mm Co-anda curling barrel, 40mm Co-anda curling barrel, Anti-snag loop brush, Tension comb, Wave+Curl diffuser and Fast dryer.