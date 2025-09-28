The new Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vac fixes everything that annoyed me about the original V8!

I’ve been a fan of Dyson vacuums long before I started reviewing vacuum cleaners for a living. One of the reasons I rate them highly is despite often being on the pricier side of the clean machine scale, they last a long time.

Case in point is my trusty V8 – I can’t remember when I brought it (Dyson launched the V8 model back in 2016) but I know it’s been a clean companion of mine for a number of years and has seen two house moves and a renovation.

At the time of its launch, the original Dyson V8 vacuum set the standard for a new light format of vacuum cleaner, where the motor and battery came to your hand (rather than the floor) which has now been adopted by every vacuum-maker I can think of.

By 2025 standards, it did definitely need an upgrade, so I was keen to see if the new the upgraded Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vacuum, ($540/£350), would address my issues with the older V8…

The first issue the Dyson V8 Cyclone addresses is a run-time – the new model runs for twice as long as the OG model – sixty minutes and even runs a hot-swappable battery. 60 minutes is plenty long enough for me to vac the upstairs of my house, do the stairs and my living room – so the longer run-time gets full marks from me and puts it in-line with most current cordless vacs.

Triggerless at last!

Moving on to my biggest bugbear with the original V8 – having to keep the trigger button pushed in – the only other appliance I own that still has this requirement is my grass trimmer… It’s annoying and makes my finger ache. Well not anymore, as the V8 Cyclone has a new triggerless power button – the best upgrade of all in my opinion! The new model has three cleaning modes: eco, medium, and boost, whereas the original only has one.

I have always found suction to be excellent on my original V8, even as it’s aged, but the V8 Cyclone has noticeably more suction power – 30% more in fact. With 150 air watts of suction, compared to 115AW on the original V8, it picked up a lot more dog hair and general debris from my carpets than its predecessor. I also found the motorbar cleaner head did a great job of not only picking up my long hair but detangling it as it goes too.

Emptying the vac is easy and painless, but a self-emptying dock will be available from 2026. Using the MyDyson app alongside the V8 Cyclone makes the whole thing child’s play, thanks to useful short videos which show you how to get the most out of your vac and how to best care for it when it comes to rinsing its filters etc.

The V8 Cyclone comes with motorbar cleaner head, crevice tool, mini motorised tool, charger and wall dock. Happily, if you already own a DysonV8, your current attachments still work.

Dyson V8 Cyclone: Verdict

The Dyson V8 Cyclone is a worthy upgrade to the much-loved Dyson V8 and addresses all the niggles with the original model. It’s lightweight, easy to use, has excellent pick-up, a decent run-time and (praise be) a triggerless power button. It’s everything I want in a cordless vac and the £349.99 price-point (similar to that of the original V8) is pretty sweet too. US pricing remains to be announced.

Stuff Says… The Dyson V8 Cyclone is a worthy upgrade to the much-loved Dyson V8 and addresses all the niggles with the original model. Pros Excellent pick-up Triggerless design Cons Selt-emting dock isn’t available yet