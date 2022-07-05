Dyson intros new tools for pet hair, dusting and awkward gaps

Dyson’s latest innovations aren’t rocket science (well, apart from the lasers) but some handy tools to make more of your existing vac.

There’s a new cordless version of the Pet Groom Tool, alongside a new Scratch Free Dusting Brush and Awkward Gap Tool attachment.

For us, the Awkward Gap Tool is most of interest because we have a lot of, well, awkward gaps. The 12mm-wide tool is still fairly compact (25cm) and as such won’t reach down behind a bed, for example, but should still help you get a better clean.

The Pet Groom Tool is a response to pets bringing dirt into our homes. One of Dyson’s many studies found that three in four pet owners are unaware that pollen can reside on their pets, while seven in every ten owners are unaware that viruses and dust mite faeces can reside on their pets. Lovely.

The tool can remove loose hairs, pet dander and microscopic skin flakes and attaches to either the main body of the machine or via the extension hose. The brush has 364 bristles angled at 35 degrees and flexes as you brush your pet.

The Scratch-free Dusting Brush is equipped with 8,100 ultrafine and densely packed Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymer filaments to avoid fine scratches on sensitive surfaces such as laptops, TVs or furniture.

Over the last year, Dyson has also introduced new brush bars that are better equipped to deal with hair (animal or human) by ‘spinning’ it off into the bin rather than getting it tangled around the innards of your attachment.

This is now available on Dyson Outsize, Dyson V15 and Dyson V12 as well as refreshed versions of the venerable Dyson V10 and Dyson V8. The Dyson Ball Animal also has it, too, but we don’t talk about those corded cleaners these days.