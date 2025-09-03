IFA 2025: we’re bringing you all the latest new gear from the world’s largest home and consumer electronics show

IFA is one of the world’s biggest annual consumer technology expos. Indeed, as it welcomes in the public too, it’s by far the biggest in terms of attendance, with over 215,000 people roaming the halls last year.

As usual it’s taking place at the massive Messe Berlin fairground in Germany where plenty of new smart home tech, kitchen appliances, PC, hi-fi, headphones and home theater gear are revealed.

You can check out the latest announcements below – our coverage this year is powered by Acer, who have big announcements coming on Wednesday 3 September. Expect most product announcements to appear today and Thursday, which are press preview and trade days.

The show itself starts on Friday when thousands of consumers pile through the doors – yes, you can go yourself. The Stuff team are on their way to Berlin right now, covering the cream of the announcements from some of the world’s biggest brands.

The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (that’s IFA to you and me) has been running since way back in 1924, making it one of the world’s oldest trade shows – you can check out a great brief history on Samsung’s newsroom website. Nowadays it’s used as a platform for launching many of the biggest consumer tech products.

The show has had a big return to form after a lean post-pandemic period. There are a massive 26 halls at the huge venue covering some 160,000 square metres plus other areas such as the vast CityCube arena, which is the home of Samsung during the show, boasting 8700 square metres of exhibit space. As we mentioned earlier, there were more than 215,000 visitors last year from 138 countries.

Over the next couple of days we’ll also be choosing our Stuff IFA Awards 2025 but for now check out last year’s winners here: Stuff’s IFA Awards 2024. And here are the best of the new product announcements so far!

Imagine the Future, Shape What’s Next – Stuff’s IFA 2025 coverage powered by Acer Acer took centre stage at IFA 2025 with its next@acer Global Press Conference where it showed how to empower people to do more, whether you’re working, gaming, or just living life. Experience the latest in Copilot+ PCs and AI laptops with eco-conscious designs plus super gaming portables, too. Check out the full Acer IFA 2025 lineup.