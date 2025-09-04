Chipolo’s new trackers finally add the feature I’ve been waiting for

If you’re always losing your items, a Bluetooth tracker would help solve your problems. Or at least help you find whatever you use. Apple’s AirTags are among the best options, but Chipolo was on the scene first. And I’ll be buying the brand’s latest trackers thanks to the addition of one long overdue feature.

The new Chipolo Card and Chipolo Loop are a proper glow-up from the Slovenian brand. Sleeker, more thoughtful, and – crucially– finally rechargeable. You’ll never have to hunt for a CR2032 battery again!

Read more: Apple and Google team up to stop stalking via Bluetooth trackers

The Card is a tidy bit of kit. It’s discreet and wallet-shaped with a new side-corner speaker that blasts up to 110 dB – loud enough to hear even if it’s wedged between the sofa cushions and your last shred of dignity. It only supports Qi wireless charging, since there’s no USB-C port. This is probably the one I’ll be getting, ready to slip into my wallet.

Then there’s the Loop, the keyring-friendly option. It now features a flexible silicone loop, a very tactile central button and a ring volume setting. While sometimes I do want my lost keys to scream at me, other times, a gentle whisper will do. The Chipolo Loop charges via USB-C, like a sensible modern device should, and blasts out up to 125 dB of noise.

Both models come with a Bluetooth range of up to 120 metres, work with Apple’s Find My network or Android’s Find Hub, and are waterproof to IP67 standards. They even have blinkable LEDs now, which feels a bit extra until you’re crawling under your car in the dark trying to spot your lost keys. Both trackers are made with at least 50% recycled plastic. Even the packaging is feeling smugly sustainable.

The best part, though? I won’t have to buy replacement CR2032 batteries ever again. The Chipolo Card and Loop are both available globally for $39/£39/€45, and are available for pre-order now via Chipolo’s official website and will be available from Amazon later this month.

Imagine the Future, Shape What’s Next – Stuff’s IFA 2025 coverage powered by Acer Acer took centre stage at IFA 2025 with its next@acer Global Press Conference where it showed how to empower people to do more, whether you’re working, gaming, or just living life. Experience the latest in Copilot+ PCs and AI laptops with eco-conscious designs plus super gaming portables, too. Check out the full Acer IFA 2025 lineup.