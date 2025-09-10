Best Bluetooth trackers in 2025 to help you find your keys, wallet and more

Wallet gone walkabout again? If you’re forever retracing your steps, try using one of the best Bluetooth trackers. Better than a breadcrumb trail, these clever locators make lost and found a whole lot easier.

From keyrings to purse inserts, we’ve picked out Bluetooth trackers to fit all kinds of kit. All of them can be tracked from a smartphone. Some even tap into global networks which make it almost impossible for your stuff to go AWOL.

Can’t find the right one? We’ve also shared some buying tips to help you hunt down the best Bluetooth tracker for your everyday carry, covering key factors like battery life and left-behind alerts.

The best Bluetooth trackers you can buy today:

Best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone

1. Apple AirTag

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Don’t be like Bono: Apple’s slick little circle means you too can locate anything. Paired and shared with a tap, it bounces a secure Bluetooth signal off nearby iPhones, iPads and Macs.

When you’re close, Precision Finding directs you straight to its hiding place, making it easier to detect than a U2 album lurking in your iTunes library.

Best Bluetooth tracker for volume 2. Chipolo Pop Subtlety’s not what you need when your possessions are playing hide and seek. Luckily, this bold button is anything but shy. Available in a rainbow of vibrant shades, its 120dB ringer is one of the loudest around. It works with both Apple and Android’s finding networks, while the Chipolo app lets you pick a different ringtone. Sadly, Hello by Lionel Richie isn’t on the list.

Best affordable Bluetooth tracker

3. Spigen TagMe Want Apple tracking at a discount? Spigen’s sculpted puck lets you tap into the Find My network for less. Like an AirTag, it runs a swappable CR2032 battery under its screw-off top. And like an AirTag, you can activate Lost Mode to stop finders becoming keepers. Unlike an AirTag, it comes with a lanyard, so you can loop it to your stuff without the need to buy any accessories.

Best Samsung Bluetooth tracker

4. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Most trackers become redundant once you’re reunited. Not this connected companion: when the tag’s in your hand, it can be used to control SmartThings kit with a click. When it inevitably goes missing, you’ll have 500 days to find it using the Compass View on a Galaxy device. And thanks to an IP67 rating, it’ll keep pinging even if it’s left outside your smart home. Best Tile Bluetooth tracker

5. Tile Mate Not all those who wander are lost. But those who lose their keys will wonder why they can’t open the door. Avoid a lockout with this lightweight clip-on. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, it’s good for three years on a single charge. Got your fob but can’t find your phone? Double-press and it’ll make your mobile ring from up to 105m away. Best Bluetooth tracker for luggage

6. Knog Scout Travel Lost luggage is a holiday nightmare. Keep tabs on your bag with this travel-proof tag. Tethered to your case with braided stainless steel, it checks in to Apple’s Find My network. Arm the motion alarm for peace of mind while you grab an airport beverage. And if it happens to land at the wrong destination, a printed QR code links to your contact info. Best wallet Bluetooth tracker

7. Tile Slim Got your keys. Got your phone. But where’s your wallet? Put paid to the pocket pat-down with this nifty insert. Sized like a credit card, it slips into your billfold for easy finding. It can’t trace where your cash keeps disappearing to, but if things go south when you’re out and about, you can use the built-in button to send an SOS alert to selected friends and family. Best handbag Bluetooth tracker 8. Eufy SmartTrack Card Eufy’s SmartTrack Card? £30. Peace of mind? Priceless. Kept next to your pennies or your passport, this stealthy sliver gives you a full suite of security features. Connect to Find My for worldwide coverage and left-behind alerts, or use Eufy’s app to configure phone-finding from the card itself. Useful if your phone’s on silent. Or you have the sleuthing skills of Inspector Clouseau. Best lightweight Bluetooth tracker

9. Chipolo Card Tracking tech should take a weight off your shoulders. This one adds just 8g to your pocket. Brilliant but barely there, the slender slip-in measures just 2.15mm slim. Despite the dinky dimensions, you can ring it from your phone, track it via the app and get alerts if you leave it behind. Choose between versions to work with Apple, Android or Chipolo’s own network.

How to choose the best Bluetooth tracker

Looking to buy the best Bluetooth tracker but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Network: Bluetooth trackers share their whereabouts with nearby devices on the same network. The bigger the network, the better your chances. Tile and Chipolo have decent reach, but Apple’s Find My is the largest by far.

Bluetooth trackers share their whereabouts with nearby devices on the same network. The bigger the network, the better your chances. Tile and Chipolo have decent reach, but Apple’s Find My is the largest by far. Battery: The longer a tracker lasts, the more time you have to hunt for it. Most use swappable cells, but some have built-in batteries that can’t be replaced. The pay-off with the latter is several years of finding time.

The longer a tracker lasts, the more time you have to hunt for it. Most use swappable cells, but some have built-in batteries that can’t be replaced. The pay-off with the latter is several years of finding time. Alerts: All trackers will warble when prompted. Several have additional features to keep your stuff safe, including motion-sensitive alarms and left-behind alerts. Some even warn you if an unidentified tag is moving with you.

All trackers will warble when prompted. Several have additional features to keep your stuff safe, including motion-sensitive alarms and left-behind alerts. Some even warn you if an unidentified tag is moving with you. Design: Choose a tag to match what you carry. Cards can slot in you wallet, while fobs keep track of your keys. The most versatile work with different attachments, for backpacks, bikes and everything in between.

