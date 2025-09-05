Candy’s Multi Wash, a washing machine with three drums, is the laundry upgrade I didn’t know I needed

Stuff

The new Multi Wash – a three-drum washing machine that lets you run different loads at the same time – is the kind of smart, time-saving idea I didn’t know I needed

Candy has just turned 80, and instead of dwelling on its past, it’s showing off a future I didn’t see coming. At IFA 2025, the brand revealed Multi Wash, a washing machine that made me rethink how laundry should work.

Here’s the trick: Multi Wash has not one, not two, but three separate drums. Each runs its own programme, temperature, and timing. That means I could wash a delicate shirt, a pile of baby clothes, and a load of sweaty gym gear – all at the same time, without colours bleeding or fabrics clashing.

No more juggling cycles, no waiting around. Honestly, I didn’t realise how much I wanted that until I saw it in action.

Behind the scenes, an AI Intelligent Central System manages the water and energy use for all three drums. It keeps things efficient, while a clean touch interface makes the whole setup feel surprisingly simple. The promise is straightforward: less time doing laundry, less energy wasted, and better results across the board.

Yes, it is slightly taller than a standard washing machine, so it won’t fit under your kitchen worktop, but that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for this convenience.

Candy also introduced the ProWash 750. It’s not as dramatic, but it quietly makes life easier with a new user-friendly interface and automatic detergent dosing. No more guessing how much soap to pour in — it just sorts it out for you.

For a company that launched Italy’s first washing machine back in 1945, Candy has a knack for shaking things up. Multi Wash feels like a natural extension of that legacy. It’s one of those products that makes you wonder why nobody thought of it sooner.

