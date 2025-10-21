Haier’s oven camera is the cooking upgrade I didn’t know I needed

I’ll be honest – I’m not exactly what you’d call a confident cook. My track record includes everything from burnt garlic bread to fish fingers that are somehow both crispy and soggy. So when I heard that Haier’s new ID Series 6 Oven comes with an AI-powered camera that literally watches your food and adjusts the temperature for you, I felt seen. Or rather, my culinary crimes did.

This is Haier’s most advanced built-in oven yet, a 78-litre, Wi-Fi-connected powerhouse that’s part sous-chef, part safety net.

The standout feature is, of course, the BionicVision AI Camera, which monitors what’s cooking in real time and automatically tweaks heat and timing to stop you from overdoing dinner (or undercooking that chicken).

It even learns from your cooking habits, which means it gets better the more you use it (unlike me, who still can’t poach an egg properly).

Through Haier’s hOn app, you can browse over 300 chef-curated recipes, preheat the oven from your phone, and check progress without leaving the sofa. It’s genuinely handy, especially if you’re the type to forget you’ve even put something in until the smoke alarm reminds you.

There’s also an AirFry mode, which promises golden chips with 90-percent less oil, and a dual cleaning system that burns away mess with pyrolytic heat or steam-cleans it for lighter jobs. It’s A++ rated, too, so you’re not trading energy efficiency for luxury.

It’s exactly what smart home tech should do, in my opinion – quietly doing the heavy lifting in the background, without screens and settings getting in the way. It’s the perfect upgrade for people who like cooking but don’t want to stress about precision.

The Haier ID Series 6 Oven is available now, priced at £1049 (approx. US$1400).

Liked this? Candy’s Multi Wash is the laundry upgrade I didn’t know I needed