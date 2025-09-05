Dyson’s desktop air purifier might be inspired by a jet engine but thankfully it’s a lot quieter than one 

As well as launching four new vacuums at IFA 2025, Dyson has also launched its first desktop air purifier, the HushJet Purifier Compact.

This new model offers whole-room purification with jet engine-inspired looks and high-velocity airflow. It has a wonderfully small footprint, funky design and was impressively quiet when I saw it in use at an early product showcase.

Measuring just 45cm x 23cm x 23cm and weighing in at 3.5kg the HushJet Purifier Compact can purify the air in rooms up to 100m2. It will capture 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns and its filter will last an impressive five years, too.

Perhaps the most shocking things about the new HushJet Purifier Compact are Dyson’s move away from their Air Multiplier technology (hello new HushJet Nozzle) and the fact they’ve ditched the iconic loop designs seen in their older air purifiers and fans, in favour of a funky new design, inspired by a jet engine no less.

As well as looking like a piece of modern art, the new nozzle acts like a concentrator on a hairdryer, increasing the velocity of the airflow on the purifier, for faster, powerful purification.

Whisper quiet

When it comes to both air purifiers and fans, noise is always a major decision when it comes to choosing which one to buy, especially if you plan to use it in a bedroom and value your sleep. Dyson has thought of it – the HushJet Purifier Compact is super quiet – it operates at just 24 dBA in sleep mode, which is comparative to a soft whisper.

We’ve come to love (and expect) a smart auto mode on anything from Dyson and the HushJet Purifier Compact delivers – intelligent sensors monitor your room’s air quality in real time and the purifier automatically adjusts performance, even while you sleep.

Using the MyDyson App, the HushJet Purifier Compact ca be connected to Alexa or Google and you can also monitor your air quality and create schedules.

The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact will cost $350 in the US and you’ll able to get your hands on one from September 30. It will be £350 in the UK, but you’ll have to wait until 2026 to buy one…

Imagine the Future, Shape What’s Next – Stuff’s IFA 2025 coverage powered by Acer Acer took centre stage at IFA 2025 with its next@acer Global Press Conference where it showed how to empower people to do more, whether you’re working, gaming, or just living life. Experience the latest in Copilot+ PCs and AI laptops with eco-conscious designs plus super gaming portables, too. Check out the full Acer IFA 2025 lineup.