This robot lawnmower has the smartest navigation system I’ve seen – here’s why

I’ve used my fair share of robot lawnmowers and impressive as they are, navigation and obstacle avoidance is always something that have let them down. While many models can virtually map, they’re not the best at adapting to things on the fly. But Mammotion’s newest models in the Luba range promise to change that. In fact, I think they might have the smartest navigation system I’ve seen in any robot mower.

Mammotion decided that simply using LiDAR or RTK wasn’t quite clever enough. So, the brand stitched together all three of the major positioning technologies – LiDAR, RTK, and AI-powered Vision – into what is called the Tri-Fusion Positioning System.

Each of these positioning systems has had its own issues when used alone. Trust me, I’ve experienced them. RTK starts shouting around trees and tall buildings, LiDAR flounders in wide-open spaces, and Vision can’t always keep up in tricky light. So, Mammotion dynamically switches between them based on real-world conditions and promises ±1 cm precision, even in nightmare scenarios of shade, slopes, or obstacles. Set-up skips the need for perimeter wires or base stations – it’s more of a tap-and-go situation.

The headliner here is the Luba mini AWD LiDAR. This is the first model to ship with the Tri-Fusion setup, and it’s clearly aimed at garden owners who want the tech without the usual headache. With all-wheel drive, tackles slopes up to 80% and maps up to 1500m² lawns in minutes. It’s also got 3D mapping, obstacle avoidance, and multi-zone support. If your garden’s a bit on the complicated size, this robot lawnmower should actually be able to handle it.

Then there’s the Yuka mini Vision, which is more of a drop it and forget it lawnmower. It skips RTK and LiDAR entirely and relies solely on a triple-camera AI system. Sounds like a risk, but apparently it’s clever enough to detect objects as small as 5×5 cm and mow right up to the edge. It’s also designed to get going in under a minute – no set-up or wires required. It’s perfect for smaller gardens, or if you’re the sort of person who forgets where they last put the charger, never mind setting up a base station.

And for those with fields instead of lawns, there’s the Luba 2 AWD. It’s the brand’s flagship all-terrain monster. This thing handles up to 10000m², climbs 80% slopes like a mountain goat, and still manages to stay under 60 dB while cutting. It uses RTK and UltraSense AI Vision, so it’s not quite Tri-Fusion, but it’s still got more positioning smarts than most commercial drones.

Mammotion also decided to dip into pools with the Spino E1 – a cordless robot pool cleaner with 5800 GPH suction and a motor system that probably puts some dishwashers to shame. Not the focus here, but worth a look if your pool is as neglected as your lawn.

The Luba mini AWD LiDAR is available to order now for £1499/€2299, with Tri-Fusion functionality rolling out via OTA update. The Yuka mini Vision goes for €1199. US and UK pricing and availability is coming soon. Meanwhile, the Luba 2 AWD series is available globally, starting at $2599/£2699/€2599.

