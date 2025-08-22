Best cordless mowers in 2025 for wire-free lawn mowing

Cutting the grass doesn’t need to be a sweaty weekend chore anymore. The best cordless lawnmowers have become a go-to choice for anyone who wants the freedom of a petrol mower without the fumes, noise, or constant pull-cord drama.

All of the cordless mowers in this guide run on rechargeable batteries, so you can wheel them out, hit the button, and get straight to work without worrying about extension leads trailing across the garden.

And while the best robot lawn mower will happily trim your lawn without you lifting a finger, not everyone’s ready to hand over full control to a robot just yet. That’s where cordless mowers come in. They’re powerful enough for most gardens, quieter than petrol, and easier to store than bulkier machines.

So, whether you’re tackling a small patch of grass or a sprawling back garden, the models in this guide make mowing quicker, cleaner, and much less of a hassle.

Quick list: what’s the best cordless lawn mower?

The best cordless lawn mowers you can buy today:

Best cordless mower overall

1. Bosch AdvancedRotak 36V-44-750

Stuff Verdict The Bosch AdvancedRotak 36V-44-750 is our favourite mower; this hits the Goldilocks spot, just right for most gardens. Pros Very quiet thanks to ProSilence tech

Adjustable ErgoSlide handles make it comfortable Cons Pricey compared to many rivals

On the heavier side for a cordless

Bosch AdvancedRotak 36V-44-750 specs Battery Lithium Ion 4.0Ah 36V Battery life 750m² Collection capacity 50 litres Included accessories Battery, charger Dimensions and weight 1080 x 470 x 1310mm

435 x 475 x 790mm folded

15kg

This is a mid-sized and mid-priced cordless lawnmower. It sits midway between the lightweight Flymo and Husqvarna and heavyweight Stihl and Ego. But Bosch’s designers have still put a lot of thought into its storage.

The handle is telescopic and then, where it joins the mower body, there’s a catch on each side. It takes some mastery but squeeze the catches right and the handle folds forward to save on storage space. It’s not as small and light as the Husqvarna, but the fold-down is impressive.

The grass box is well-designed too, with a hard plastic top and soft fabric underneath, so it packs down small for storage.

It has a 44cm cutting width – again, this is in the middle of the various models on test – and seven mowing heights, 25-80mm. The control for mowing height is intuitive and one-handed. You grasp the handle on top of the mower body. Your thumb naturally lands on a red button. Press the button, and then you can lift the mower body to the right height. A little dial next to the button displays numbers, so you know what height you’re on.

The battery slides into a hatch at the front. It took me a few goes to get it pushed in right. The battery itself has a nice feature: you tap a button and it lights up to indicate charge.

Is it any good

The Bosch was my favourite on test. It hits a Goldilocks spot of not being too tiny but not being big and pricey. Mowing results are smooth and only need one pass. Combs guide the grass towards the mower blade for a good edge performance. After testing all six mowers, the lawn needed a bit of tidying up, and it was the Bosch that I reached for.

That said, mowers are horses for courses. If you have a lawn that’s small – or huge – then this isn’t the mower for you. But most of us have gardens that are in between, and the Bosch doesn’t disappoint. In fact, it feels like you get large-mower performance in a medium-sized mower.

The handle isn’t quite as comfy to grip as the Husqvarna, but there are four points you can hold to mow (once you’ve pressed the button in the middle). It’s a bit like bike handlebars, with two buttons on the horizontal grip and two on the risers at the sides. So as you mow, you may change hand or change grip, but you’ll always have a hand over a button.

Best cordless mower for large lawns

2. Stihl RMA 248 T

Stuff Verdict The Stihl RMA 248 T is sturdy, offers superb performance and a clever one-sided handle design. Pros Self-propelled, so less effort pushing over larger lawns

Solid build quality with a wide cutting deck Cons Doesn’t come with a battery or charger as standard

Bulkier than some, not ideal for tight spaces

Stihl RMA 248 T specs Battery Lithium Ion 2.5Ah 36V Battery life 340m² Collection capacity 52 litres Included accessories Battery, charger, mulch plug, side discharge extension Dimensions and weight 1170 x 540 x 1200mm

550 x 510 x 1200mm folded

30.3kg

Stihl boasts that this mower offers four different ways of mowing. This turns out to be about clipping and mulching: the clippings can go in the grass box, get dropped out of the back of the mower, get dropped out of the side or get mulched to feed the lawn.

The large, 52-litre grass box is hard plastic, so it’s sturdy but doesn’t pack away small, and the mower comes with two attachments. One is a mulch plug to use instead of the grass box. The other is a side discharge extension that attaches to the side of the mower to guide clippings out of the side. The grass box has an indicator when it’s full.

It has two battery slots, but unlike the Worx, they’re not used together. In fact, the mower comes with one battery, and you only need one. The optional second battery just means you can switch over smoothly when the first one runs out. There’s a button on the battery to check the charge level.

There’s no assembly required apart from clipping the two halves of the grass box together. The one-sided handle can be set at two different angles to account for people of different heights.

Is it any good?

The Stihl is strong and sturdy; it feels like a professional tool, heavy but tough. It’s heavy to move around when it has no power. But this is a self-propelling mower, so as long as there’s power in the battery, you can move it with ease. The cutting width is 46cm, and the mowing performance is superb – flat results and good on the edges.

It has two different wire handles then. The one that sits under your thumb is for mowing – you press the button on the right and then pull the wire up to mow. The second wire handle sits under your fingers to control self-propelling. If you’re not mowing, you can use it alone to move the mower around with ease.

To mow, you generally use both wires to mow up and down the lawn in long lines. You hardly need to push the mower. But release the self-propelling one when you reach the end or an awkward corner, to mow manually.

You can’t adjust the self-propelling speed, but it’s a good walking pace. And it’s responsive: take your fingers off the handle and it stops moving straight away, it doesn’t race off. Meanwhile, the mower’s eco mode automatically adapts the power to conditions, so you can mow a larger area.

Best cordless mower for small lawns

3. Husqvarna Aspire LC34-P4A

Stuff Verdict The Husqvarna Aspire LC34-P4A is a brilliant little mower that packs down tiny for storage. Pros Compact, lightweight design

Part of Husqvarna’s Power for All battery system Cons Smaller cutting

Not the most powerful option for dense or long grass

Husqvarna Aspire LC34-P4A specs Battery Lithium Ion 4Ah 18V Battery life 60 minutes Collection capacity 30 litres Included accessories Battery, charger, wall bracket, mulch plug Dimensions and weight 1000 x 360 x 1880mm

340 x 360 x 800mm folded

11.8kg

The Husqvarna is lightweight, compact and uses the same 18V Power For All Alliance battery that the Flymo uses. But although it costs a little more than the Flymo, on test I found the Husqvarna to be far superior.

When you get it out of the box, there’s no assembly required, and the design is immediately more practical. On the sides of the mower body, simply turn the two orange circles, and the handle folds all the way forward. Then twist the orange bits halfway up the handle, and you can slide the telescopic handle to make it small for storage or to adjust the handle height. This is helpful if you and your partner are of different heights.

When you’re not mowing, the mower can be folded for storage. It can even sit vertically or hang on the wall with the included hook. So, although it’s a shade heavier than the Flymo, it’s more compact for storage. It also comes with a semi-soft grass bag that’s hard plastic on top, soft fabric underneath, so that it squashes down for storage too.

Is it any good?

There’s no assembly, and it’s easy to store, but what really matters is mowing performance. And this is good for a small mower. Its 34cm cutting width is quite narrow, and mowing is a bit tufty on the first pass, but it’s a great mower for small gardens. It’s very manoeuvrable but doesn’t feel flimsy.

The Husqvarna is very pleasant to use. The foam-covered handle is comfortable in the hand, and it’s easy to use one-handed. The mower itself, though, is not too weedy: you can hear it automatically increase power when it hits something tough.

At first, I thought it did a poor job of collecting clippings, then I realised it had a mulch plug fitted. That tucks in the rear of the mower for storage, and you can decide whether to mulch or collect your clippings. Like the controls, the mulch plug is bright orange – it’s a clever design that uses colour to highlight all the bits that you may need to touch.

I thought the Husqvarna was worth the extra money, compared with the Flymo. It folds up much better for storage and boasts a number of other features, too. For example, as you mow, a visual indicator of battery life lights up on the body of the mower.

Best cheap cordless mower

4. Worx WG737E

Stuff Verdict The Worx WG737E is a decent, mid-powered mower for a good price. Pros Dual 20V batteries give good runtime

Intellicut tech boosts power automatically in tougher spots Cons Plastic build feels less durable

Not the most comfortable

Worx WG737E specs Battery Lithium Ion 2×4.0Ah 2x20V Battery life up to 550m², around 30 minutes Collection capacity 40 litres Included accessories Two batteries, dual charger, mulch plug Dimensions and weight 1056 x 530 x 1450mm

510 x 530 x 800mm folded

15.3kg

The Worx isn’t as compact as the Flymo or Husqvarna, but its price tag is nice and small. And you get a decent, mid-powered mower for your money. It has a 37cm cutting width and is designed for medium-sized gardens measuring 300-550m².

Assembly is similar to the Flymo, so you need to attach the handle using four bolts. But the bolts have orange quick-release clamps on them, so it’s easy to loosen them to fold the handle over. You can undo the bottom clamps to tip the handle forward, then the upper clamps to fold the handle double. The fold isn’t as neat as the compact Husqvarna, or even the huge Ego, but it works.

You can also use the bottom clamps to adjust the handle to sit at any angle, which means that the mower can be adapted to work for people of different heights.

The Worx uses a pair of 20V batteries in series for a total of 40W. There’s a handy little button on each battery that you can tap to see the battery charge level. But also, there’s a little red button on the top of the mower itself that you can press at any time for a visual indication of battery life. However, it doesn’t light up when you’re mowing; you have to tap it to see the charge level.

It’s a nice touch that the supplied charger can charge both batteries at the same time.

Is it any good?’

The Worx’s mowing performance is quite good – the results are neater than the Flymo or Husqvarna, but a bit bumpier than the Bosch. It’s powerful and loud, with a variable power that you can hear – it has a deep tone but when it hits long grass, the sound suddenly becomes higher-pitched. It felt powerful. Considering the price, it’s impressive. But if you don’t mind spending the extra, the Bosch is even better.

The grass box is semi-soft, with a hard top and fabric underneath. It packs down well for storage. There’s a visual indicator on the top of the grass box that alerts you when it needs emptying.

The handle has a nice, soft, foam cover like the Husqvarna’s, but then you have to press a button and then pull the wide, orange, wire bar – that sits under your fingers – to engage the mower. It’s ok but not supremely comfortable: if you were mowing a large lawn, you’d probably wear gloves.

Best for small spaces

5. Flymo 18V SimpliMow 320

Stuff Verdict The Flymo 18V SimpliMow 320 is the smallest, lightest, mower on test but it doesn’t pack down too well. Pros Lightweight and simple

Very affordable compared to most cordless rivals Cons Shorter battery life

Lacks self-propulsion or advanced cutting modes

Flymo 18V SimpliMow 320 specs Battery Lithium Ion 4Ah 18V Battery life 200m² Collection capacity 30 litres Included accessories Battery, charger Dimensions and weight 950 x 370 x 1140mm

690 x 370 x 800mm folded

10.6kg

This is the smallest of the bunch. Compact, light and affordable, it’s designed for small lawns. The mower arrives in a small box, but it needs a fair bit of assembly. First, you use two bolts to attach the bottom half of the handle to the mower body. Then you use two more bolts to attach the top section of the handle to the bottom half. You also have to put the hard grass box together.

There are three handle heights, but you must undo two bolts and shift them to new holes to adjust the height, so it’s not great if you and your partner are different heights. And the mower doesn’t fold up well. You can loosen the same top two bolts to fold the handle in half, but you can’t fold the bottom half over, so the mower takes up more storage space than it should.

You could completely undo the bottom two bolts to save on storage space, but it’s not designed for it, so realistically, it’s something you’d only do for the winter.

The Flymo has a 32cm cutting width and four cutting heights, 30-60mm. To adjust its height, you press down the round, black button on the mower body and then use the handle on the top of the mower body to lift it up or down.

As with many mowers, the 18V battery can also be used with a host of compatible tools. This one is part of the Power For All Alliance, compatible with more than 100 home, garden and DIY tools. In fact, it’s the same battery that the Husqvarna uses.

Is it any good?’

The Flymo is lightweight and manoeuvrable. It’s easy to use, but it’s so light that it feels a bit like pushing a toy around. It would be good for a very small garden – the sort of lawn where you have to turn around almost immediately. It’s a nice little mower, but I hesitate to recommend it: the Husqvarna does everything the Flymo does but better. In my opinion, the Husqvarna is worth the slightly higher price.

Mowing performance is good, not great. It’s tuftier than results from the bigger mowers, so I found myself going over the same bit of grass twice for a smooth finish. Finally, note, while shopping for a bargain, don’t accidentally buy the more affordable Flymo SimpliMow 320V… the name is similar, but it’s a corded electric mower.

Best cordless mower for giant lawns

6. Ego LM2230E-SP

Stuff Verdict The Ego LM2230E-SP is huge and self-propelling, with variable speed, but only right for massive lawns. Pros Powerful 56V battery system rivals petrol performance

Self-propelled with variable speed Cons Expensive, especially once you add the big battery

Quite large and heavy

Ego LM2230E-SP specs Battery Lithium Ion 10Ah 56V Battery life up to 2000m²; 75 minutes Collection capacity 85 litres Included accessories Battery, charger, side discharge accessory Dimensions and weight 1155 x 597 x 1601mm

409 x 596 x 952mm folded

31.2kg

The Ego is huge, an absolute unit. It has a telescopic handle that folds down well and clicks into place, but the mower is so heavy that it takes two hands and some muscle to lift it. The mower won’t work unless the telescopic handle is fully extended, but the handle can be set at three angles to account for different people’s heights. Even the battery is enormous; it looks like it could power a motorbike. The charger has a built-in fan to cool it down, which makes charging safer but a little noisy.

The grass box is fabric and packs down very small. The mower also comes with a plastic side chute for dispersing clippings on the lawn instead. The mower has two gearstick-style controls. On one side, a stick lets you select from eight cutting heights, 25-90mm. On the other side, you use a stick to choose whether to direct cut grass to the bag, mulch it, or a bit of both. I found that mulching worked well.

Is it any good?’

This is a huge mower, with a 55cm cutting width, designed for really large lawns. It’s the kind of cordless mower you’d buy if you were debating whether or not to get a ride-on machine. If you have an average-sized garden, then it would be total overkill: not just too pricey but too overpowered.

Cutting speed is automatic and variable, depending on mowing conditions. Everything about the Ego is full-on. It even has a dashboard, with buttons and six different indicators.

Like the Stihl, it’s self-propelling but this time you can vary the speed. The green control in the middle of the handlebar lets you vary it from a slight bit of help to a really fast walk that feels like it has a mind of its own. You can even turn it off completely. That’s useful because your hands naturally rest on the self-propelling buttons. I found it counterintuitive to let go when I wanted it to stop. Meanwhile, the wire control under your fingertips controls the mowing.

Mowing results are unsurprisingly superb. Wide, flat, good edge performance and no need to mow anywhere twice. The Ego is large and heavy to store, but mowing is effortless. You get what you pay for. But it is huge, and I’d only recommend it for huge lawns. The Stihl is big enough for even large gardens; its capacity on a single charge is half an acre.

What to consider when buying a cordless mower

Cordless lawnmowers are great – going wire-free is worth the money. They’re easy to use, you’ll never run over the cable, and you can often use the same battery in other power tools in the garden or home.

How big’s your lawn?

Choosing the right mower is horses for courses. Start by checking the size of your lawn, so your mower can manage it on a single charge. If you’re lucky enough to have a garden that’s too big to measure, hit Google Maps, satellite view, right click and measure distance. If you enclose the whole lawn on the map, it’ll even tell you the area in square metres.

How much storage space do you have?

You need to store the mower between uses and over the winter. So, how much shed, garage or garden cupboard space do you have? If you’re short of space, then the Husqvarna tested here packs down smallest; you can even hang it on the wall.

What’s your budget?

The mowers on test range widely in terms of cost. The larger models perform better, but they take up more space and cost more. The Bosch was the best all-rounder on test, hitting the Goldilocks spot of not being too big, too small or too expensive for most gardens. Though if you have a small garden, I’d recommend the Husqvarna.

Power matters

Look out for mowers with variable power. They can adapt to mowing conditions, putting in extra work when the grass is long, saving energy when the going is easier. This is why most mowers quote battery life in terms of square metres rather than minutes: it’s a more reliable metric.

Edge performance

No mower performs perfectly right to the edge of the lawn. By definition, the blade can’t quite reach the side of the mower deck. But a good edge performance means you can strim less often… and if you are shopping for a strimmer, consider a cordless one that uses the same battery system as your mower. It’ll save you space and money.

