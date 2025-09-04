Belkin’s Boostcharge Retractable Car Charger just became my next road trip essential

If family car journeys regularly dissolve into shouting matches over who gets to top up their flagging gadgets next, Belkin’s new accessory might be a must-buy. The Retractable Car Charger is easily my standout from Belkin’s updated Boostcharge line-up, revealed at this year’s IFA event in Berlin, which also includes a bunch of value-minded audio kit.

The Retractable Car Charger turns your car’s 12V adapter into a rapid charging hub for three devices at once. A built-in 75cm USB-C cable should easily stretch from the front seats to the rear passengers (unless you drive a limo) and is handy for when everyone’s charging leads are packed away in the trunk.

It delivers up to 60W, which means even more demanding tech like a tablet or Nintendo Switch 2 can refuel at full speed. There’s also a single USB-C port and single USB-A, so your other passengers aren’t left out. It supports USB-C PD for fast-charging most portable tech, and all-in can provide 75W of power.

It’s launching this September for $70/£30/€35.

iPhone owners (and Google Pixel 10 purchasers) might be more interested in the UltraCharge Magnetic Charger, a Qi2 25W magnetic charging puck with a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing while you refuel. Belkin reckons it’ll take an iPhone from 0-50% in half an hour, while the 2m long cable should provide some extra reach if you prefer to roam while topping up.

It’s made from 75% post-consumer recycled materials, and launches in the beginning of October in black and white colours. It’ll set you back $40/£20/€35, either direct from Belkin or all the usual retailers.

On the audio front, Belkin is focusing on fitness for 2025, with two new pairs of true wireless earbuds that should stay seated no matter how hard you’re working out.

The SoundForm ActiveFit have flexible silicone ear hooks, with an IP54 rating protecting against the sweatiest of exercise sessions. They’ve got a hear-through mode to keep you aware of your surroundings, Multipoint connectivity to two devices, and dual mics for making calls.

Belkin reckons the buds themselves can manage nine hours of play time, while the charging case provides another 27 hours before it’ll need refuelling. It’s launching this month for $35/£30/€35.

The SoundForm Anywhere, meanwhile, are semi open-ear buds. They have a sculpted shape that should mean they aren’t easily shaken loose, and the compact charging case has a built-in carabiner clip for hooking onto your gym bag, so you never have to go without a workout backing track.

They should last six hours per charge, while the case adds an extra 20 when you need it. Expect to pay $35/£30/€35 when they launch in September.

