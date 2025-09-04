If you need a party speaker, Samsung’s new Sound Tower is the ultimate pick

This one’s for you party animals. Need a new Bluetooth speaker to bang out the tunes all night long? Look no further than Samsung’s new Sound Tower which might just be the ultimate pick. There are two models to pick from depending on the size you need: the ST50F and ST40F. The names might not sound like they’d get the party started, but these speakers pack a punch.

The ST50F throws out 240W of sound – that’s loud enough to drown out your neighbours, and clear enough that you’ll actually hear the bassline in your favourite track. Dual dome tweeters spread sound around any sized room, while woofers let you pick your bass flavour: Deep, Punchy, or Gentle.

The ST40F might be the smaller sibling, but still squeezes out 160W and packs enough punch to get your garden hopping or your living room vibrating. You’re getting dual woofers as well and 20mm dome tweeters, plus the same Waveguide tech that helps spread the sound. There are also four sound modes to pick from, tailoring sound to your environment.

Now, let’s talk lights – Samsung’s gone full disco-ball. There’s a system called Party Lights + that includes five mood presets, six lighting patterns and so many LEDs it could rival a Christmas tree. And it reacts to your music in real time. You get tracks, rings, lines, crystals and even a glowing handle – which doubles as a phone stand.

Battery life is sorted too. You’ll get up to 18 hours from the ST50F, or 12 hours if you’re going for the slightly more portable ST40F. Both are water-resistant, so if someone spills a drink, the party doesn’t stop. Connectivity’s pretty clever as well. You can link two towers together for stereo or use Auracast Group Play to chain multiple units for a wall of sound. Karaoke mode, guitar input, and DJ Booth mode all make an appearance as well.

As for portability, the ST50F has wheels and a telescopic handle. The ST40F is lighter with a built-in handle for slinging over your shoulder when you’re off to make someone else’s party better.

The Samsung Sound Tower ST50F and ST40F are available globally now. The ST50F is priced at $699/£649 and the ST40F at $499/£449, both through Samsung’s website and major retailers like Amazon.

