Acer unleashes elite performance PCs, lightweight ultraportables and much more during IFA 2025

Acer makes some of the best gaming monitors and laptops out there and it has announced a whole lot of cool stuff at the recent IFA 2025 in Berlin, one of the world’s biggest tech shows.

Acer has once again stuck to what it does best – so we’ve been treated to the world’s fastest OLED gaming monitor, an incredible Copilot+ laptop that weighs less than 1kg, astonishingly powerful AI PCs the size of a shoebox, and more as Acer reveals the products we’ll be longing for when they arrive on the shelves.

Watch the highlights from the Next@Acer IFA 2025 keynote right here:

Light fantastic

The Swift Air A16 proves that the latest PC technology doesn’t have to be bulky or heavy. Barely 1kg in weight despite its 16in size, this exceptional laptop makes use of AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors to deliver powerful AI performance for modern mobile professionals. It does this while maintaining low power consumption – just what you need when you’re looking for something you can throw in a bag and take with you.

The Swift Air A16’s chassis is magnesium alloy meaning it’s highly robust despite the lean weight. There are four metallic options. There’ll be two versions at launch: one with a 1920×1200, 60Hz IPS display and the other with a super-bright 2880×1800, 120Hz AMOLED panel.

One of the most striking announcements at this year’s IFA, the Swift A16 will be a firm favourite with anyone for whom a thin and light laptop is a necessity.

Similarly ultraportable is the TravelMate X4 14 AI. This business-focused Copilot+ PC comes with enterprise-grade security, and Microsoft AI, all in a compact 1.27kg shell that meets MIL-STD810H standards of toughness.

“The Acer TravelMate X14 AI demonstrates what’s possible when advanced hardware and modern processors come together. With powerful performance, enhanced security, and unique AI experiences, it’s an ideal choice for today’s professionals looking to upgrade to a PC that prioritises portability and performance,” says Mark Linton, Vice President of Windows + Devices, at Microsoft.

Feel the speed

The Predator X27U F8 was the talk of IFA 2025. It’s a gaming monitor that hides an incredible secret: a 720Hz refresh rate that will provide the smooth, responsive gameplay esports players and online FPS aficionados crave. Breathtakingly fast, the Predator X27U F8 is a 26.5in OLED with a 2560×1440 resolution that would be plenty fast enough at full resolution thanks to its 540Hz refresh rate.

Step down to 720p however, and the rate rises to an unheard of level – being able to play at 720fps means you’ll never miss a moment of gameplay, and in inline shooters your opponents can move a long way in the gaps between frames.

Performance is optimised for different gaming scenarios, and with AMD Freesync Pro, plus VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification, it produces deep blacks and stunning contrast for immersive visuals with virtually no screen tearing.

To feed such an awesome monitor you’ll need a beast of a PC. Acer’s Predator Helios 18P AI is no exception. It brings a whole new era of power with Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and Nvidia GeForce 5000-series graphics chips.

It’s a true hybrid laptop, capable of content creation and AI development alongside all the gaming, and as such comes equipped to work with Thunderbolt 5, Wi-Fi 7, error-correcting memory and up to 6TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage. Add to this a brilliant Mini LED, 4K WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) panel capable of 1,000 nits of HDR brightness, and the Predator Helios 18P AI is a true do-it-all machine.

If it’s a desktop you’re after, the Predator Orion 7000 gaming PC to provide just that. Its advanced thermal solution, the Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system, with a unique fan layout and open-channel structure enables the Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and Nvidia GPUs up to the mighty RTX 5090 to really get the power down, providing advanced capabilities such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, state-of-the-art AI models, and breathtaking ray-traced visuals.

Even more to see

Acer has always been about much more than gaming, and its IFA 2025 announcements bear that out. There’s the Veriton GN100 AI mini workstation – a shoebox-sized powerhouse of a mini PC delivering up to 1 petaFLOP of AI compute power thanks to Nvidia’s new Grace Blackwell superchip.

At the other end of the scale there are Chromebooks, including the Chromebook Plus Spin 514, Acer’s first Chromebook powered by the new MediaTek Kompanio Ultra, offering a 2.8K OLED screen, up to 17 hours battery life and Google’s latest Gemini AI features.

It only gets better, with Vero eco-projectors, sustainable, mercury-free laser projectors for offices and schools; the Acer Connect T36 – a compact dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router, delivering seamless roaming and up to 6 Gbps; and Iconia tablets & Amadana displays – AI-enhanced Android tablets and slim portable monitors for hybrid lifestyles.

Acer’s stand at IFA 2025 was a hive of innovation, too – its new products proving once again that it is one of the foremost purveyors of unbeatable PC tech out there. Check it out for yourself:

