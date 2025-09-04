Stuff

This robot vacuum might be the best pick for larger homes – here’s why

Ecovacs' Deebot X11 Omnicycle uses GaN charging tech to quickly juice up the battery every time it visits the dock – ideal for larger homes

Ecovacs Deebot X11
Over the years, I’ve used a lot of robot vacuumsToo many, actually. And one quirk I’ve always noticed is that they don’t have the biggest batteries. Most can barely go round my place completely before needing to recharge – but that’s because I like to make sure the maximum cleaning settings are on. Now, there might be a solution for those light me and for larger homes.

Ecovacs’ new Deebot X11 Omnicycle uses GaN fast-charging tech to constantly keep the battery juiced up. So the dust-sucker will have no problems crawling round your entire home.

GaN (gallium nitride) isn’t just efficient – it’s smaller, cooler and significantly faster than traditional chargers. In the X11’s case, it means the vacuum can juice itself back up during short pit stops like mop rinses or dustbin empties, instead of fully recharging between jobs. For anyone with a larger home, that’s a huge deal – the X11 can just keep going.

There’s proper cleaning muscle here too. The updated Ozmo Roller 2.0 mop isn’t just dabbing the floors with a damp cloth. Rather, it’s armed with a reinforced nylon roller to tackle dried stains and greasy footprints. It squeezes in 75°C hot water cleaning and a dual-fluid system that intelligently switches between general and heavy-duty cleaning solution.

For vacuuming, the X11 uses Ecovacs’ Blast system to deliver boosted airflow for more effective suction, and it manages to keep the volume down while doing it. TruEdge 3.0 lets the vacuum edge right up to walls and into corners, while a new climbing system with mechanical arms helps it hop over thresholds and rugs without a meltdown.

As for brains, the Deebot X11’s got Agent Yiko, Ecovacs’ new on-board AI. Besides the cool name, it listens, learns, remembers where your furniture is, and handles everything from scheduling to auto-adjusting routines based on your habits. It’s also compatible with Matter, so you can boss it around using Siri or Google Assistant without missing a beat.

The redesigned Omni Station deserves a mention too. It’s bagless, cyclone-powered, and seems genuinely designed for minimal faff. No dust bags to replace, no clogged filters to ruin your day.

Ecovacs has priced the Deebot X11 Omnicycle at $1500/£1300. It’s available now in the US, UK, and Canada directly from Ecovacs or Amazon.

