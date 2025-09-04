The Xgimi Horizon 20 Max projector is so bright you might need sunglasses for your next movie night

Xgimi might be best known for its portable projectors, but the firm can also go cinema-scale when it wants to. The headline act of the new Horizon 20 series, introduced at this year’s IFA show in Berlin, chucks out enough light it could put your local multiplex to shame – and Xgimi has something even higher-end if you really want to splash the cash.

The Horizon 20, Horizon 20 Pro and Horizon 20 Max projectors are all part of the latest breed of compact projectors that won’t stand out on a coffee table, but can compete with much bulkier systems on picture quality. The top-tier Horizon 20 Max promises to throw 5700 ISO lumens, courtesy of a triple-RGB laser system and bespoke X-Master Red Ring lens, so should deliver epic imagery even in broad daylight.

All three new models get Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Filmmaker Mode, and IMAX Enhanced certification. Lens shifting with optical zoom should and all the usual auto-keystone functions should make setup a breeze, even if you can’t line the projector perfectly straight on with your wall, and there’s a new Pro Tuning menu for movie geeks who want fine-grain control over their picture.

Netflix streaming is built-in, so you don’t need to hook up any additional kit to start binge-watching – though each projector has enough ports to handle a games console or two. Variable refresh rate support, 1ms input latency and a maximum 240Hz refresh rate should keep gamers very happy.

The built-in speakers are tuned by Harman/Kardon, and play nicely with DTS:X audio for convincing virtual surround effects.

All three Horizon 20 models are up for pre-order right now, with full availability from mid-October. US customers can expect to pay $1699 for the Horizon 20, $2499 for the Horizon 20 Pro, or $2999 for the Horizon 20 Max – although early birds can get a discounted price as part of a bundle, which also includes a floor stand and game code for Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

The firm is also going commercial with Titan, a high-end projector aimed at conference rooms and well-heeled AV enthusiasts. The 4K resolution, dual-laser system promises 5000 lumens brightness, IMAX Enhanced certification, and one of Xgimi’s most adjustable lenses to date. It’s packing ±100% vertical and ±40% horizontal lens shift, as well as 1.2–1.8x optical zoom.

There’s no word on pricing for this one, but if you have to ask you probably can’t afford it.

