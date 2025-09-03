The Ooni Volt 2 is a cuter, more compact version of my favourite indoor pizza oven

With Autumn approaching and the last of the good weather nearly behind us, oven expert Ooni has a new way for pizza addicts to get their fix – without filling their kitchen with pellet smoke or lugging gas bottles inside the house. The new Volt 2 electric pizza oven has been on a crash diet, shrinking in size to fit on more countertops than the original Volt 12, and is smart enough to adjust its temperatures on the fly for carbon-free crusts.

The Volt 2 is 30% smaller than the first Volt, but is still big enough to swallow a 13in pizza. The electric heating elements get up to temperature in under 20 minutes and can hit a roasty toasty 450 degrees celsius, or enough crisp up a Neapolitan-style pizza in just 90 seconds. An edge-to-edge tempered glass viewing window then lets you see your creations cook in real-time without losing heat.

New for 2025 is Ooni’s clever “Pizza Intelligence” adaptive heating system, which dynamically adjusts the top and base heating elements based on what type of pizza you’re trying to cook, cutting down on fluctuations and cold spots that could lead to an uneven cook. It can handle New York style slices and deep-pan pizzas, with custom presets if you want to experiment with something in between.

Oven and Grill functions mean it can cook more than just pizzas, and there’s a dedicated dough proof setting if you’d rather make your own bases than use pre-made ones. An all-digital control panel up front makes changing settings a breeze. The glass and stainless steel construction should wipe clean of any flour-covered fingerprints just as easily.

The Ooni Volt 2 is going on sale from October 1, in Charcoal Grey and Polar White colours, for £499 directly from the Ooni website. There was no word on US pricing or availability at the time of writing.

