This new Ooni pizza oven fixes one of my biggest cooking gripes

Since I got my first pizza oven, I’ve been hooked. Call me a snob, but I can’t go back to oven cooking my pizzas now. You get a better tasting end result, and I can’t get enough. But one of my biggest gripes is an uneven cook, or the stone cooling down too quickly. Luckily, this new Ooni pizza oven is set to solve the problem.

The big headline here? These ovens fix the age-old issue of hot spots and cold patches that turn your Margherita into a patchwork of charred crust and raw regret.

Read more: Best BBQ in the UK in 2025 with gas and charcoal options reviewed

Ooni’s new G2 Gas Technology – complete with a fancy tapered flame design – now distributes heat more evenly across the stone. Not just a bit better, but apparently four times better. Maths aside, it means no more spinning your pizza every 15 seconds like you’re performing some ritual to the gods of Neapolitan cuisine.

And Ooni hasn’t stopped there. The stone itself is now 50% thicker and reheats 20% faster. You’ll be able to back-to-back pizza sessions with less downtime and more smug satisfaction. The Koda 2 is the sleeker, more portable of the two – a 16kg setup with a 14-inch cooking surface, reaching a face-melting 500°C. There’s a little stainless steel ledge at the front so you can pause, inspect your work, and pretend you’re on MasterChef before sliding your creation into the inferno.

Then there’s the Koda 2 Pro, which is beefed up. It’s got an 18-inch cooking space, twin gas burners for symmetry lovers, and hits the same 500°C highs. But it also does low-and-slow, sitting as low as 160°C for those wanting to roast, griddle, or even sear something less Italian and more carnivorous. Ooni’s also thrown in a six-millimetre glass visor, detachable food probes, and a Bluetooth-connected temperature hub.

Both ovens now come in a new Slate Blue colour, as well as the classic Foundry Black if you’re more of a minimalist. The Ooni Koda 2 is available now for $449/£399 directly from Ooni. The Koda 2 Pro will follow on May 1, priced at $749/£599. Expect them to make their way to Ooni’s Amazon page soon.