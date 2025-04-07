This robot lawn mower fixes one of my biggest gripes

If you’ve got a robot vacuum looking after the inside of your house, it only makes sense for a robot lawnmower to look after the outside. I’ve got one and I’m a fan. So much so, that I’ve set one up for two lots of family members now. But one of my biggest gripes comes to mapping out your garden.

While my Yarbo mower is a tank, I had to manually map it out with a remote control. And while I’d say I did a decent job, it’s far from perfect. Others work in a similar way now, replacing the old wire and flag system. But Stiga’s latest robot lawn mowers are smarter, letting you digitally map out your grass.

Stiga’s latest mowers let you map out your garden virtually. You can head into the companion app or to a web interface, both of which are integrated with Google Maps. Then, you can actually draw out your lawn’s boundaries and send them straight to the mower. It’s like playing Sims, but with actual consequences and fewer existential crises.

The A4 and A8 are essentially the same in terms of brainpower – they both come armed with Stiga’s Active Guidance System alongside GPS. Rather than doing donuts on your lawn, the mower creates a precise, optimised mowing pattern that covers your whole garden. Since the path is planned out, the grass gets a more even cut and avoids getting stomped into oblivion.

Also in the app, you can tweak schedules, adjust blade height, and track the mower’s every move in real time – so you can check if it’s on schedule or stuck in a flower bed. The A4 is designed for smaller spaces (up to 400m²) with 90 minutes of mowing per day, while the A8 handles bigger gardens (up to 800m²) and cuts for a solid 240 minutes daily.

Stiga says they’re whisper-quiet, so you won’t be bombarded by a mechanical whine while going about your day. There’s also some clever safety kit packed in. The obstacle sensors and retractable blades mean it’s pet and kid-friendly. No promises for rogue footballs.

You can pick up the Stiga A4 for £999 and the A8 for £1399. Both are available to order exclusively online in the UK (this particular model isn’t available in the US). They come with a meaty warranty and up to three years of free connectivity.