This might be the smartest robot mower I’ve ever seen

Robot vacuums are busy looking after the inside of your house, so it makes sense for robot lawnmowers to look after the outside. I’ve seen plenty of mowers running around gardens, but Eufy’s debut pair might be the smartest I’ve ever seen.

Eufy’s freshly announced E15 and E18 robot lawn mowers look like they’re finally bringing some actual intelligence to the turf. While this mower will map out your garden, it uses plenty of cameras and sensors to navigate more intelligently.

Eufy’s E15 and E18 are powered by something they’re calling Vision Full-Self Driving, almost like a Tesla. They’re crammed with more cameras and sensors than a budget surveillance van. It doesn’t need a boundary wire, doesn’t rely on satellite signal, and doesn’t require you to stick antennas all over your garden like you’re trying to contact aliens. Instead, you just plonk it on the grass, connect it to WiFi, and off it goes, mapping your lawn.

The smart stuff doesn’t end there. These mowers don’t just aimlessly zigzag around like a Roomba. Rather, they map, plan, and execute parallel cutting lines with the kind of precision that would put me to shame. It handles front and back lawns with equal grace and has enough obstacle avoidance tech to dodge wayward toys, plants, and pets. Nobody wants their fancy new robot mower nicked, so Eufy’s duo come with GPS and 4G built-in, alongside a remote-view camera.

In short, the E15 is gunning to be the smartest gardener you’ve ever hired. It can handle up to 800 square metres and take on slopes up to 40%, which is probably more than most gardens. The E18 can handle up to 1200 square metres but has an almost identically sized battery – so it may have to recharge more frequently.

The pair are already available to order in the US from Eufy or Amazon. The E15 is priced at $1600 and the E18 will set you back $2000. The E15 is set to launch on 5 June in the UK for £1499 – no word about the E18 yet.