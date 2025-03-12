You’ll hardly ever have to empty Roomba’s latest robot vac thanks to this new feature

I’ve tested far too many robot vacuums. And as much as I love the machines, most new models come with a huge docking station to hold debris or mop water. It’s great if you’ve got the room, but not so great if you’re tight on space. iRobot’s new Roomba 205 robot vac is a compact device without the huge station. But you’ll still hardly ever have to empty it, thanks to a brand new debris compactor feature.

This robot vac is the first to cram a mechanical debris compactor inside its shell – effectively giving dust bunnies the squeeze of their lives. What does that mean for you? iRobot reckons you can go eight weeks without emptying the bin. No more dealing with clouds of mystery fluff every other day. And since it squashes the rubbish as it goes, you won’t need a separate debris bin lying about.

As a hybrid vacuum and mop, the Roomba 205 isn’t slouching on its other duties either. It’s packing a 4-stage vacuuming system and ClearView LiDAR, so it knows exactly where to go. And where not to crash into your furniture. Apparently, it also delivers 250% more suction power compared to the older Roomba 600 robot vacs.

Not to be overshadowed, iRobot also dropped the Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock. This robot vac is clearly for the mop obsessives among us, featuring DualClean mop pads that spin at 200 RPM. It also comes with the AutoWash Dock, which scrubs and dries the mop pads without needing you to get involved. Then there’s the Roomba 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock, which leans into edge-cleaning, tackling the corners where all the gross stuff hides.

Alongside all this new robot vac hardware, the Roomba Home app is finally getting a redesign. It promises easier controls, smarter schedules, live device monitoring, and plenty of custom cleaning options for those of us who like our floors spotless.

As for prices, the Roomba 205 starts at $469/£369. The Roomba Plus 405 comes in at $800/£639, while the 505 tops the lot at $1000/£799. There’s also an entry-level option – the Roomba 105 – for $319/£255, if you’re just dipping your toes in the robo-cleaning world. Pre-orders kick off on March 18 directly with iRobot and select retailers.