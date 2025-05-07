Shape up larger lawns for summer with the Segway Navimow X3

With spring in the air and summertime edging closer, it’s time to get your garden in shape. And that means a neatly trimmed lawn, which can be a huge undertaking if you happen to have a patch that verges on the larger size. That’s why the recent arrival of the Segway Navimow X3 on these shores is brilliant news for gardeners, because this robotic mower has been engineered specifically for tackling lawns of 1500m2 and above.

In fact, even if your lawn extends to 10,000m2 (at which point it’s more of a field in our book, being about the same size as 1.5 football pitches), this mower is up to the job. And that’s all down to its incredible efficiency. It can autonomously mow 5000m2 of grass in 24 hours thanks to its fast-charging capability, zippy movement speed, six blades and anti-clogging blade disc, making it the first robotic mower in the world to achieve TÜV Rheinland’s certification for high mowing efficiency.

A fully charged X3 can mow 1200m2 of grass (in about 200 minutes) before returning automatically to its charging station, topping up its battery and resuming the task where it left off. And the charging is rapid, too: just 30 minutes on the charging station gives it enough power to cut 500m2 of grass.

A smarter way to mow

The Navimow X3 uses the new EFLS 3.0 system to calculate its position and map out its environment (aka your back garden). This cutting-edge system combines GPS-based RTK with vision-based VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping) and VIO (Visual Inertial Odometry) to ensure stable performance, even in areas where satellite coverage might be weak or non-existent, such as narrow passages between buildings or beneath tree canopies.

Even if your lawn layout is a challenging or dynamic one full of potential obstructions and hazards, the 300º field of view and AI-assisted route planning afforded by the X3’s upgraded VisionFence tech ensures small like kids’ toys and even suspended objects like swings or hanging decorations are slickly avoided. The three-camera setup can identify over 200 different types of obstacle (including animals!) and negotiate them intelligently to keep the mowing process as smooth and fuss-free as possible.

Even hilly lawns don’t faze the X3: its large, chunky wheels can handle inclines of up to 50% (or 27º), so it’s no dope when it comes to slopes.

Other features include compatibility with Alexa and Google Home voice controls, anti-theft measures including GPS tracking and ultra-quiet operation. So, you can relax in the garden with a cool drink and a book while the X3 does its thing – because the sound it makes is about as loud as a home air conditioner (i.e. not very loud at all).

Ready to level up your mowing experience for the summer of 2025? Then head over to the Navimow website for more info on the X3, or to find your nearest stockist. It’s on sale now, priced from £2199.

A robot for regular lawns, too

And if your lawn isn’t particularly sizeable, Segway also offers a robotic mower designed for small to medium gardens. The Navimow i105, a model Stuff has already awarded a full five stars, is ideal for lawns up to 500m2 in size. It comes with a bevy of user-friendly features, like wire-free setup (which lets you establish your lawn’s boundaries without needing to install physical wires) and AI-powered Assist Mapping, which charts out the whole work area for efficient navigation.

The Navimow i105 is available now, priced from $999/£949.