Gozney’s new Dome and Dome XL are two of the most refined pizza ovens yet

If you’ve ever wanted restaurant-grade firepower in your garden, Gozney’s latest launch could be the one that tips you over the edge.

The British brand, best known for making some of the best pizza ovens around, has just unveiled the Dome Gen 2 Series – a complete reworking of its 2021 Dome. And this isn’t just a minor refresh. The new ovens are bigger, smarter and built to cook far more than pizza.

The lineup includes two models: Dome (Gen 2) and Dome XL (Gen 2). The standard Dome is already a beast, now 40-percent larger than the original with space for two 10in pizzas at once.

The Dome XL pushes things even further, with a cavernous interior that’s 90-percent bigger and can handle three 10in pizzas or a single 18in monster pie. That’s proper dinner party territory.

But Gozney knows most people don’t want to eat pizza every night (tempting as that may sound). The Dome Gen 2 is a true hybrid oven, running on wood for that unmistakable smoky punch, gas when you want speed and convenience, or charcoal when slow and steady is the goal.

From Neapolitan-style pizza in 90 seconds to ribs smoked low and slow, the idea is that this single oven can do it all.

There’s plenty of engineering wizardry under the skin, too. The ovens feature a new Wood-Fire Control Kit, which gives you gas-like precision when cooking with wood or charcoal, and Gozney’s signature lateral flame system for even heat.

A built-in digital console tracks air and floor temperature, has twin meat probes, a timer, and touch controls – not exactly what you expect from an outdoor oven, but a big help if you don’t want to burn dinner.

Even maintenance has been thought through, with over 25 serviceable components designed to be easily replaced or upgraded over time.

Looks haven’t been ignored either. The Dome Gen 2 comes in two colourways, Bone and Off Black, both of which are clean and understated, so you won’t feel like you’ve plonked a science experiment in the middle of the patio.

It’s not just home cooks who’ve been involved in shaping the Gen 2 either. Gozney worked with heavyweight chefs including James Beard Award winner Chris Bianco, BBQ pitmaster Rasheed Philips, and Michelin-starred Dalad Kambhu, to refine its performance. The result is a product that balances pro-grade cooking with accessibility, so you don’t need to be a chef to get the best out of it.

For Gozney founder Tom Gozney, the Gen 2 represents the brand’s most complete expression yet. “This launch represents relentless iteration and obsession, becoming the purest expression of Gozney design,” he says. “There’s nothing like it on the market. Gen 2 is the pinnacle – the most refined, most consumer-focused, most powerful product we’ve ever made.”

The Gozney Dome Gen 2 Series will be available from 15th October on Gozney’s website and select retailers, with prices starting at $2299 / £1999 for the Dome and rising to $2799 / £2499 for the Dome XL.

Liked this? I went wild camping with the Gozney Tread and cooked some of the best pizza I’ve ever had