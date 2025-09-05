Here’s why Lenovo’s Legion Go 2 is a huge upgrade over the original handheld

Lenovo’s first handheld console, the Legion Go, was a solid first release. It had a lot going for it, including a stunning display and detachable controllers, but buggy software often got in the way of a good time. We scored it three stars out of five in our review. So the Legion Go 2 really caught our attention when it was unveiled at CES earlier this year.

At first glance, it doesn’t scream “new.” The chassis is familiar, the screen’s still a whopping 8.8 inches, and the controllers are still detachable. Now, we’ve taken a closer look at the console and found that it’s a huge upgrade over the original. It packs a faster chip, extra RAM, a vastly improved OLED display, way more battery, and double the storage.

Lenovo’s shoved in an 8.8-inch OLED panel here with a 144Hz variable refresh rate and HDR TrueBlack 1000. It’s the kind of screen that makes everything else in your bag look sad by comparison. It’s not only your eyeballs that get to enjoy this screen. The new display lets the upgraded internals breathe a bit, since there’s plenty going on inside to take advantage of that.

The Legion Go 2 now supports up to an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip and 32GB of lightning-fast 8000MHz RAM. That’s laptop territory. Add in 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage and you’ve got enough headroom for whatever games you throw at it. There’s also a microSD slot for another 2TB if you’re somehow still short. One of the most important upgrades, though, is the battery. The Legion Go 2 gets a massive 74Whr cell, which is over 50% larger than the one in the original model.

On the outside, it’s not a massive visual overhaul. You get some new paint on the shoulder buttons, but Lenovo didn’t mess with what worked. The controllers are still detachable (though they still unclip in that mildly irritating, slightly awkward fashion), and the right controller can still be used as a vertical mouse. There’s still a kickstand, dual USB 4 ports, and a built-in touchpad.

The Legion TrueStrike controllers have had a bit of a glow-up. They feature sleeker lines, smoother feel, smarter button placement, and all the good stuff. Hall Effect joysticks are still here for drift-free precision, and that large D-pad is easy to press. Plus, Lenovo added three programmable buttons for custom setups. Bonus points: if you’ve got the original Legion Go, these new controllers will still slot right in.

As with most new devices these days, the second-gen comes with a price hik. The Legion Go 2 starts at $1049, which is quite a leap from the original’s $700 launch. The top-spec version with the Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage comes in at $1350. UK pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll update you when this changes.