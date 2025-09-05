This smart backpack makes sure luggage handlers can’t lose it

If there’s one thing I love, it’s travel, and I seem to do increasing amounts of it. So far this year, I’ve done as many flights as I did in the entirety of 2024. So if there’s one thing myself and fellow travellers need it’s the right gear to make things easy. And this backpack from Scapade might be the smartest pick for when you’re travelling.

The AirPack might sound like it’s something fresh out of Apple HQ in Cupertino, and it sort of acts like it too. It hides built-in Find My, TSA-approved locks, and all the compartments you could need to keep things organised.

Let’s start with the cleverest trick tucked inside: Apple’s Find My. Gone are the days of fiddling with extra tags or shoving an AirTag into a random pouch. It’s integrated, wirelessly charged, and activates with a single press. Baggage handlers not giving you much help after losing your bag? Just ping it. It even flashes to let you know it’s alive and trackable, which makes it nearly unmissable if it ever does go missing.

But smarts alone don’t cut it when you’re dealing with security queues at 5am with three hours of sleep. That’s where the TSA-approved hidden zip lock earns its keep. Not only does it keep your gear protected from prying hands, but it also means you can safely open things up in a pinch. No more ripped open bags or broken locks when you get to your destination.

Then there’s the part that really sells it for anyone who’s ever lived out of a backpack while travelling: the layout. It’s got a padded slot for laptops up to 15.6-inches, a decent 28L of structured storage, and yet somehow only weighs 1.3 kg. It’s roomy enough for all the tech, chargers, notebooks, clothes, and emergency snacks you could need, without feeling like you’re hauling a sandbag.

Aesthetically, the AirPack leans modern and minimal. Think sleek and professional – it doesn’t try too hard, and that’s exactly why it works. The AirPack backpack is available now from Scapade for £130/€150. US pricing has yet to be announced, but I’ll be hauling one around on my shoulders before you know it.