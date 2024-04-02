If there’s one thing I love, it’s travel. Whether I’m off on a weekend trip, a full-blown summer holiday, or attending a launch event, going to new places is amazing. But (and I’m sure I’m not alone here), the travel side of things is far from ideal. Whoever said it’s all about the journey, not the destination, clearly never visited Heathrow Terminal 5 in the Easter holidays.

So, I tried turning to the top travel tech to solve my woes. I’ve already got headphones, tablets, and other gadgets to keep me entertained. What I was looking for was stuff to make the travel side of things more convenient. And I managed to find what I was looking for. These four gadgets made my last trip abroad easier than ever, and hopefully they can do the same thing for you.

Pivo Pod

What’s a lovely experience (and very picturesque) is a moonlit stroll through Venice or the vibrant hustle of a Bangkok market. But begging strangers to take your photo – that’s not what I’d call ideal. That’s where Pivo Pod comes into play. It’s a smart, interactive pod that’s essentially a photographer for your trip disguised as tech.

With features like 360-degree rotation, smart tracking, and multiple shooting modes, it’s designed to make your travel memories cinematic. Whether you’re recording a dance video in the desert or snapping panoramic shots of ancient ruins, Pivo Pod keeps you in the frame with the finesse of a professional cameraman.

Budget Alternative: For those counting pennies, a traditional tripod paired with a Bluetooth clicker might not chase you around like Pivo Pod, but it’ll give your photos a steady hand without denting your wallet.

Twelve South AirFly Pro

There’s nothing quite like realizing your top wireless headphones are about as useful as a chocolate teapot on a plane with only a headphone jack. That’s usually what happens to me on a trip, since I’m rocking sets of AirPods. So I’m stuck watching whatever I remembered to download on my iPad or laptop.

Enter AirFly Pro, a compact transmitter that bridges the gap between your beloved wireless headphones and the archaic in-flight entertainment system. It’s a plug-and-play solution that promises to make tangled wires a distant memory. Plus, with its ability to connect two pairs of headphones, you and your travel buddy can share the audio experience without sharing earbuds.

Budget Alternative: If you’re not up for splurging on AirFly Pro, a decent pair of wired headphones can still provide a quality audio experience. Sure, you’ll have wires, but it’s a small price to pay for saving some cash.

Pocketalk S

Navigating the labyrinthine streets of Tokyo or ordering croissants in Paris without fumbling through a language app would be a dream. While I’m a big Google Translate fan, it can get tricky if my mobile plan doesn’t work in a certain country. And it’s not always the most accurate. That’s where the Pocketalk S comes in.

This device isn’t just translating words; it’s bridging cultures. With the ability to translate conversations in real-time across over 74 languages, it’s like having a personal interpreter at your fingertips. The Pocketalk S is designed for wanderlust, ensuring you can ask for directions, delve into local traditions, or even haggle in a souk with confidence and a bit of local flair.

Budget Alternative: Leveraging translation apps on your smartphone can be a wallet-friendly alternative. They may not offer the immediacy or ease of a dedicated device like Pocketalk S, but with a bit of patience, they’ll get the job done.

Gomatic Backpack

Whenever I’m trawling round the airport, I typically shove everything into a backpack. But I always end up losing charging cables in the bag on a trip, which is a nightmare. The Gomatic Backpack is less of a bag and more of a travel command centre on your back.

Engineered for the modern traveler, it seamlessly blends style, functionality, and durability. Its compartments are like a well-organized drawer full of socks. Everything has its place, from laptops and cameras to that one pen you swear you need. Waterproof and built to withstand the rigour of travel, it ensures your gear stays dry and secure from airport to city streets to rugged trails. With the Gomatic Backpack, you’re not just prepared; you’re travel-savvy.

Budget Alternative: Opting for a budget-friendly backpack doesn’t mean you have to skimp on utility. Look for a sturdy bag with multiple compartments. It might lack the waterproofing or the tech-specific pockets of the Gomatic, but it will keep your essentials organized and ready for whatever adventure awaits.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home