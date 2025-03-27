My favourite travel accessory just got even more essential for frequent flyers

As much as I love travel, frequently the logistics side of things is far from ideal. Whoever said it’s all about the journey, not the destination, clearly never visited Heathrow Terminal 5 in the summer holidays. One of my favourite travel accessories to make things easier is the AirFly Pro.

This device lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones, specifically AirPods, to in-flight entertainment systems that don’t support Bluetooth. And with the second version that just released, the accessory is even better than ever.

Let’s start with what hasn’t changed: the AirFly Pro 2 still lets you use your own Bluetooth headphones with anything that still insists on being stubbornly analogue. In-flight entertainment screens are the most common use-case, but it also works with gym equipment, ancient iPods. But the Pro 2 goes further, which makes it even more essential for frequent travellers.

There’s a dedicated pairing button for two sets of headphones, so you and your travel buddy can both enjoy the same movie without having to share earbuds like a couple in a cheesy rom-com. The new volume and mute controls mean you’re not fumbling with your in-flight remote or trying to lip-read your film. Plus, aptX support means your audio actually sounds like it’s meant to.

Battery life now stretches to over 25 hours, which is suspiciously long enough for even the most gruelling long-haul ordeal. I’m particularly excited, as the first-gen AirFly Pro seems to last forever. There’s also now a proper battery indicator so you’re not left guessing mid-flight. Plus, Twelve South is throwing in a pouch bag and a USB-C charging cable in the box – which used to be reserved for the Deluxe version.

The AirFly Pro 2 is available now for $70/£60 from Twelve South directly. It’ll be hitting Amazon in early April, and Apple stores by June. If you travel even semi-regularly and still put up with whatever wired monstrosity the airline hands you, it’s time to stop that nonsense.