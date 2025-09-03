The Crosley C65 is a step-up from other all-in-one turntable systems – here’s why

Crosley’s latest turntable is an all-in-one record player setup with a difference – you get proper bookshelf speakers as part of the package.

Launched to coincide with IFA 2025, the $299/£289 C65 delivers 50W stereo sound via the included speakers. You can also add the C65 to another system, should you want in the future (via a switchable amp) so you won’t have to throw it out if you decide to upgrade to a full hi-fi setup eventually.

This means you can add the C65 system to your existing or future hi-fi system or active speakers. You can also stream to the speakers from other devices with Bluetooth 5.1.

The system uses a pre-mounted moving-magnet Audio‑Technica ATN3600L cartridge which can also be upgraded over time should you choose. ​There’s also a full-size steel platter, aluminium tonearm with cue lever, adjustable pitch control, belt-drive DC motor, and resonance‑dampening feet.

But that’s not all coming new from Crosley, since the company has also introduced Miles, a $99/£114 entry point record player with a no fuss setup and simple controls, capable of playing 33 ⅓, 45, and even 78 RPM records. There are speakers on board and you can use Bluetooth to stream to them, too. You can also use Bluetooth headphones or Bluetooth speakers should you wish, too.

