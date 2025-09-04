My favourite robot vacuum is back with 3x the suction power and the ability to climb stairs

I’ve used a lot of robot vacuums. A lot. Too many, probably. And Anker sub-brand Eufy’s S1 Pro model is the best that I’ve ever tried. It vacuumed better than anything I’d ever tested, cleaned floors like it actually cared, and mopped floors like there was no tomorrow. Naturally, I didn’t think it needed a sequel.

But here we are, and Eufy’s just dropped the Robot Vacuum Omni S2, and it’s made me want to bin the old one immediately. It’s a huge upgrade with more than 3x the suction power of the original, plenty of new features, and even the ability to climb stairs with a dedicated accessory.

The S2 comes with a 30000 Pa AeroTurbo deep cleaning system, which is marketing-speak for “this thing could probably hoover the soul out of your carpet.” That’s a 3x jump in suction over the S1 Pro, which is mind boggling. According to Eufy, it’ll handle carpets with a 5cm pile like they’re welcome mats. Everything from embedded dirt, visible dust, and forgotten cornflakes will be gone in seconds thanks to the suction power.

It’s also bringing along some fresh new toys, like the DuoSpiral detangle brushes, which should finally put an end to the dreaded hairball clog. There’s the AeroTurbo Carpet Master system that delivers those 100 airwatts of glorious suction, and a new CleanMind AI setup that identifies dirt, dodges socks, and doesn’t get flustered by the odd chair leg. It’s even got a CornerRover arm, designed to swing out and scrub at edges and corners like it’s trying to prove something.

And then there’s the mop, which will tackle hard floors with ease. The roller mop uses downward pressure – 15 newtons of it, or roughly 1.5 kg – for proper scrubbing action. The HydroJet system ensures the mop stays clean by self-washing up to 6 times a second. Real-time self-cleaning means it’s constantly rinsing off grime so it’s not just smearing your floor with increasingly dirty water. Oh, and it also sterilises with electrolysed water, just in case you weren’t already impressed.

But let’s talk about the actual showstopper: stairs. The S2 can now climb them. Not on its own, but there’s a carrier accessory called the MarsWalker, which is arguably the coolest bit of vacuum-adjacent kit I’ve ever seen. This thing grips stairs with a track-drive system, adapts to L-shaped and U-shaped staircases, and hauls the S2 between floors. Then it heads back to the dock to rinse itself off, refill the mop, and empty its bin.

Speaking of the base station, it’s a full-service 12-in-1 machine. It self-empties, self-refills, washes the mop with hot water, dries it with hot air, collects wastewater, and even dispenses detergent. There’s also an LCD screen so you can see what’s going on without needing to dig through an app. In other words, the best robot vacuum I’ve ever reviewed just got a serious upgrade. And I’m not sure there are many other machines to compare it to.

The Eufy S2 will be available to order directly, and from major retailers starting in October. Pricing begins at $1499/£1399 for the full package with the MarsWalker stair-climbing system included.

