My home cinema setup will get a major glow up with Govee’s latest TV backlight

Don’t own a Philips TV? No problem: the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro can add ambient lighting that reacts to whatever’s on your 4K TV‘s screen, no matter which brand made it. The Ambilight-aping upgrade kit has added HDR into the mix for 2025, promising accurate colours even when brightness levels get blinding.

Revealed at this year’s IFA show, Govee’s camera-based system is now in its third generation, with three separate sensors that capture a much wider dynamic range, so the accompanying LED light strips can more precisely match what’s happening onscreen. The camera itself only protrudes out 85mm and is super-slim, so shouldn’t prove distracting when perched atop your telly, and uses the same gravity suspension design as Govee’s older lights so you don’t need to break out the dremel or carve up your pricey TV. It was designed with super-slim sets in mind, too, so OLED owners can also get in on the action.

It has the same fisheye correction and black bar detection as the TV Backlight 3 Lite, but its LED strips shine up to 30% brighter than before. With 75 lights per meter, it should illuminate your entire wall with colours that closely match the onscreen action.

The stick-on LEDs come in two flavours: one designed for 55-65in screens, and another meant for larger 5-85in models. They’re customisable through Govee’s comprehensive companion app, so you can glow up your living room in a specific style rather than just mirror your viewing habits. You get Alexa and Google assistant voice control, and Matter compatibility to weave into your existing smart home setup.

There’s currently no word on pricing, but we shouldn’t have long to wait to find out: the Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro is set to go on sale on September 29 in the US, Europe, and UK. You’ll be able to snag a set directly from Govee and via Amazon.

Govee has also brought an even more colourful version of its permanent outdoor lights to Berlin for IFA 2025. The Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism step up from a single LED per light to three, giving your house the full rainbow treatment.

The larger units are still just as easy to install as the Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro launched back in 2023, with adhesive strips for fixing under eaves and screw points for areas that are more open to the elements. The lights themselves are IP68 resistant, while the control box and adapters are IP67.

You can cut and extend the strings just like before, and the whole thing is Matter compatible.

The Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism are going to be US-only for now. They’ll be launching September 22, at Govee and Amazon, with prices still TBD. Given the Outdoor Lights Pro would set you back $439 for a 100m string, I’m betting these will be even more costly.

