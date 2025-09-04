Withing’s newest ScanWatch 2 is a big upgrade for these 2 key reasons

The Withings ScanWatch 2 is one of our favourite smartwatches. When we got hands-on time with the watch we said “The ScanWatch 2 takes everything that made the original ScanWatch a success, and adds another capability to its roster.” That new capability being temperature sensing. And the latest version brings two big upgrades that make it even better.

Rather confusingly, it’s still called the ScanWatch 2. Not the ScanWatch 2 SE or the third-generation, just an iteration to the second. It’s sure to confuse some users. Still, the extra battery life and deeper insights make it a pretty sizeable update to the tracker.

First up, battery life. The newest ScanWatch 2 offers a pretty exceptional 35 days between charges. In a world where most smartwatches run out of juice after a couple of days, Withings is leading the pack. It means you can actually use the ScanWatch 2 to track your sleep every night and monitoring your health 24/7.

The other major leap is the new AI-driven health tracking. It’s not just about collecting data anymore; Withings is pushing into proper predictive health. The updated HealthSense 4 OS crunches 35 biomarkers and serves up insights that are meant to actually help. There’s a shiny new Vitality Indicator that tries to tell you how knackered you are and why. It’s even smart enough to throw out alerts when it senses you might be getting ill – or when your period’s about to start.

Meanwhile, the design remains classically Withings. It gives proper watch vibes with an analogue face – watching the hands fling round when you first set it is always extremely satisfying. This time there’s a new 42mm blue and silver version, which keeps things fresh without screaming for attention.

It measures just about everything you could want it to. We’re talking REM sleep tracking, continuous heart monitoring with PPG sensors, ECG on-demand, temperature readings through something called TempTech 24/7, and automatic activity recognition. Basically, if your body does something, this watch is probably logging it. The app lets you pin what matters to you, and the Withings+ subscription brings in advanced scores, a 24/7 AI assistant, and even the option to have your ECG reviewed by an actual cardiologist.

The new ScanWatch 2 is available now on the Withings website for €349.95, and includes a free three-month subscription to Withings+. There’s no word on US or UK pricing just yet, but we’ll bring you the latest when we can.