Acer’s new Intel-powered Nitro V 16S gets a welcome graphics boost

Intel inside for the gaming thin-and-light

Acer has levelled up its skinny Nitro gaming laptop line for 2025, bringing Intel internals for the first time this CPU generation – and making room for even faster Nvidia RTX graphics in the process. The Nitro V 16S was already available with AMD Ryzen hardware, but price-conscious gamers will soon be able to get one with a Core 9 270H running the show.

This is still an impressively skinny machine, being just 19.9mm at its thickest point and tipping the scales at just 2.1kg. Not too shabby for a 16in laptop with dedicated graphics. The metal build is a step up from previous Nitro models, too.

A 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard is one of the only hints the Nitro V 16S was built to a budget. The other is the display, which gets an IPS LCD panel rather than the OLEDs or Mini-LEDs seen on Acer’s higher-end Predator models. You still get a choice of choice of 2560×1600 and 1920×1200 resolutions, and the 180Hz refresh rate should guarantee stutter-free gaming.

It’s thin, sure, but Acer has still found room for a Thunderbolt 4-ready Type-C port, three USB-As, an HDMI 2.1 video out, microSD card reader, Ethernet port and 3.5mm headphone socket around the sides.

The real action takes place inside. There’ll be Nitro V 16S models with up to Intel Core 9 270H CPUs, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5070 then provides the gaming grunt; it’s a step up from the 5060 seen on the AMD-powered Nitro V 16S.

The Acer Nitro V 16S (ANV16S-71) will be available in North America in November, starting at USD 1,099.99, and in EMEA in November, starting at EUR 1,399.

That’s a small premium over the regular Nitro V 16, which arrives with similar specs but a slightly chunkier chassis that weighs in at 2.4kg. It launches in the US in October for $1000 and Europe from November for €1299.

