IMAX Enhanced is getting even more content – here’s what you need to know

Chances are, you can’t fit an IMAX cinema inside your living room. And that’s where IMAX Enhanced comes in. This new techie standard is designed to bring the big IMAX screen experience into your home via streaming services. Now, IMAX, DTS, and Sony Pictures are cooking up a fresh wave of IMAX Enhanced content with DTS:X immersive audio.

Better yet, it’s not just reserved for those who shelled out for a top-tier TV. Hisense and Toshiba TVs are next in line to join the party, at least in Europe, which means a lot more living rooms are about to sound suspiciously like an Odeon on a Friday night.

IMAX Enhanced isn’t just slapping a sticker on a film and calling it a day. It requires fully remastered visuals paired with DTS:X audio that does more than just make your floor vibrate. Now, Sony Pictures is dropping hundreds of new titles into the mix. We’re expecting big-name titles, not just the back catalogue – all properly localised across multiple languages with full immersive sound.

The content’s heading to AVOD platforms almost immediately – that’s ad-supported video on demand – and it’ll be baked right into select Hisense and Toshiba models. If you live in the UK or Germany and you’re due a telly upgrade, make sure you get a set that supports IMAX Enhanced.

Availability on these new TVs kicks off in early 2026, with supported Hisense and Toshiba TVs in the UK and Germany first in line to get the goods. No prices yet, but you can bet these sets will be a bit more wallet-friendly than some of the current IMAX Enhanced certified sets on the market. And Sony’s new content should be ready and waiting for your eyeballs by that time.