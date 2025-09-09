I’m ordering the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to get this big upgrade

At today’s Apple event, the tech giant’s rugged smartwatch got a major update with the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It looks almost identical to the Ultra 2, but this time around hides some massive new upgrades inside.

Apple shrunk the bezels by 42% to make the screen even bigger. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features a 2.12in display, up from 1.93in, with a higher 422×514 resolution. It’s the largest display on any Apple Watch – including the new Series 11. Under the hood is the new S10 chip with a dedicated neural engine for handling Apple Intelligence and personalised fitness coaching. The GPS system has been improved, and Apple reckons its the most accurate in a sports watch.

The third-gen watch is now rated for an incredible 42 hours of battery and gets 5G for the first time. Low power mode get squeeze out 72 hours of battery life. And if you use the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for a long workout (like a marathon), it should last for 20 hours with GPS and heart rate monitoring. With fast charging improvements, you can get 12 hours of battery from 15 minutes of juice.

Brand new is support support for emergency satellite messaging – just like your iPhone. You get two years of this included, and can use messages over satellite with a compatible cellular plan. If you’re halfway up a mountain with no signal, you can call for help if you get into trouble.

This year’s big new health tracking feature is blood pressure monitoring. Like the Whoop MG, this isn’t full-on cuff-style readings, but a more general alert after 30 days of monitoring trends. You’ll need to be over 22 years old to use it, and Apple is currently waiting for FDA approval. SpO2, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Workout Buddy, and all the other sensors are still here. And in case you missed it, Blood Oxygen readings are available once again in the US.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in Black Titanium or Natural Titanium. Pre-orders are available from today from $799/£749, with the smartwatch shipping out from Friday 19 September.