Amazon Prime Day 2021: best smart home deals

Once you start putting Smart Home tech in your house, it can be a little difficult to wean yourself off it. You'll start with a thermostat, and before you know it you've replaced every light in your home with a smart bulb. Thankfully, there are plenty of smart home deals as part of Amazon's Prime Day 2021, and we've picked out all the best ones to feed your addiction.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Who's that knocking at the door? Who's that ringing the bell? Even if it is the peeps from the Postcode Lottery it's easy to identify them from anywhere in the world with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired – arguably the ultimate front door snooper for keeping tabs on visitors.
The 1080p doorbell includes two-way talk, advanced motion detection, customisable privacy settings and there's a 30-day free trial of the Ring Protect Plan so you can record, review and share footage to catch culprits. Naturally everything is Amazon Alexa compliant too.
Live until 22 June
Was: £49 | Now: £35 (saving 29%)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
If you're putting together an Alexa fortess then smart speakers don't come any more essential than the diddy Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen).
The entry level orb provides voice controls for all your entertainment, multiroom music requests and smart device demands, plus it acts as a crystal ball for news and weather notifications. Flick the microphone off button and Amazon claims you've got instant privacy too.
Amazon's Prime Day deal includes Amazon Music Unlimited free for six months, representing a whopping 74% saving.
Was: £97.93 | Now: £25 | Saving 74%
Blink Mini security camera
With two-way audio, motion detection and Alexa integration, this tiny 1080p security camera is ideal for keeping tabs on the inside of your home while you're away.
Like Ring, Blink is now an Amazon company, so you know it'll work seamlessly with Amazon devices. The deal includes a free trial to the Blink Subscription Plan, but the Blink Mini will allow local video video storage instead if you'd rather not share footage on the Cloud. A Blink Sync Module 2 (sold seperately) is required though.
Live until 22 June
Was: £34.99 | Now: £21.99 (37%)
Philips air purifiers
There's an enormous tree-planting push to turn farmland into forests to hit the UK's net-zero goals – potentially bad news for Clarkson's Farm - but if you're looking for a more immediate solution to the smog you're inhaling there are some great deals on Philips' air purifiers.
We love an air purifier and Philips' models seem sleeker than most. The awesome-looking Philips Connected Air Purifier Series 2000i is for medium to large rooms, and automatically monitors and purifies your pad, removing 99.9% of bacteria in the air within an hour.
Hayfever sufferers rejoice! There's an Allergen Mode for those sensitive to pollen, pet hair and more, while everything can be tracked in real-time using the purifier's app.
Alternatively, the Philips Series 800 Air Purifier is for smaller rooms and can remove 99.5% of ultrafine particles, such as dust, pollen, allergens, gases, bateria and viruses.
Live until 22 June
Philips Connected Air Purifier Series 2000i was: £400 | Now: £249.99 (38%) | Buy from Amazon here
Philips Series 800 Air Purifier was :£150 | Now: £99.99 (33%) | Buy from Amazon here
tado° Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+
The tado° Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ is a bit of rarity in the smart heating stakes because it's not fussy which smart home platform you pair it with.
The thermostat Works with Alexa, speaks with Siri and gabs with Google Assisant, giving you full remote control over your heating from anywhere in the world.
Further features include weather adaptiation, insightful statistics, an energy savings report, multiroom control (additional Smart Thermostats required), a heating boost function, and frost protection.
Live until 22 June
Was: £129.97 | Now: £99.90 (37%)
Hive home Hub and sensors
Hive isn't just about home heating, it's a full-blown smart home system and Amazon Prime Day deals include special offers on the Hive Hub 360, plus a bunch of neat sensors to dot around the house and detect intruders.
The Hive Hub 360 doesn't just bridge the connection between your Hive devices, it keeps them working when your broadband goes down. The device also has AI audio detection that can pick up on a dog barking, smoke alarm going off, or break-ins and send you an instant notification.
Also on offer are Hive's Motion Sensors and Hive's Window or Door sensors, which can be subtlety placed around the home sending you a notification if something is amiss.
Live until 22 June
Hive Hub 360 Was: £99.99 | Now: £78.49 (22%) | Buy from Amazon here
Hive Motion Sensor Was: £29.99 | Now: £17.99 (40%) | Buy from Amazon here
Hive Window or Door Sensor: £29.99 | Now: £17.49 (42%) | Buy from Amazon here