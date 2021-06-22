Amazon Prime Day 2021: best camera, action camera and drone deals

GoPro HERO8 Black bundle (£249.99 – 24 percent discount)

Including not only the celebrated and nigh-on indestructible 4K action cam (read our five-star review) but a 32GB microSD card, extra battery, headstrap mount and mini tripod-cum-handgrip, this is a super solid bundle at this price.

Nikon Z6 body only (£1,339 – 36 percent discount)

Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless camera may not be as widely praised or recognisable as some of its Canon and Sony counterparts, but it’s a fantastic performer (read our five-star review) that’s been heavily discounted here. Other bundles on the same page allow you to add a 24-70mm lens and/or an adapter for Nikon’s older DSLR lenses.

Canon EOS M50 w/15-45mm lens (£499 – 23 percent discount)

Canon’s APS-C mirrorless range doesn’t get a lot of love, but this M50 bundle is an ideal jump-off point for anyone looking to take their first steps into “serious” photography, videography or vlogging. Read our review here.

Simrex X300C drone (£31.99 – 35 percent discount)

Don’t get it twisted: this is a toy drone with a potato for a camera, not a drone you could use to get shots you’d be happy sharing on Instagram (sadly, Prime Day’s excellent DJI Mavic Mini deal is now sold out). Still, for getting into quadcopter flying it’s a decent choice, and can be flown indoors quite easily too.