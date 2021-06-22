Amazon Prime Day 2021: best camera, action camera and drone deals

Photography can be a pricey hobby, so when a chance comes along to save a few quid on accessories, lenses and other gear it’s worth grabbing it with both hands.
Amazon’s Prime Day has some killer deals on cameras (including action cams) as well as tripods, lenses and other bits and pieces that can make your camera-wielding life easier. Plus we’ll add any good deals for camera-equipped drones in here too, so do check back regularly to see what’s new.
Cameras and drones
GoPro HERO8 Black bundle (£249.99 – 24 percent discount)
Including not only the celebrated and nigh-on indestructible 4K action cam (read our five-star review) but a 32GB microSD card, extra battery, headstrap mount and mini tripod-cum-handgrip, this is a super solid bundle at this price.
Nikon Z6 body only (£1,339 – 36 percent discount)
Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless camera may not be as widely praised or recognisable as some of its Canon and Sony counterparts, but it’s a fantastic performer (read our five-star review) that’s been heavily discounted here. Other bundles on the same page allow you to add a 24-70mm lens and/or an adapter for Nikon’s older DSLR lenses.
Canon EOS M50 w/15-45mm lens (£499 – 23 percent discount)
Canon’s APS-C mirrorless range doesn’t get a lot of love, but this M50 bundle is an ideal jump-off point for anyone looking to take their first steps into “serious” photography, videography or vlogging. Read our review here.
Simrex X300C drone (£31.99 – 35 percent discount)
Don’t get it twisted: this is a toy drone with a potato for a camera, not a drone you could use to get shots you’d be happy sharing on Instagram (sadly, Prime Day’s excellent DJI Mavic Mini deal is now sold out). Still, for getting into quadcopter flying it’s a decent choice, and can be flown indoors quite easily too.
Camera accessories
Joby GorillaPod 3K (£40.99 – 59 percent discount)
An essential tool for vloggers using small to medium mirrorless cameras or small DSLRs, the GorillaPod 3K can hold up to 3kg of gear and will work as either a handle, mini tripod or mount thanks to its flexible, poseable legs.
Manfrotto Pixi w/smartphone clamp (£19.99 – 56 percent discount)
A high-quality mini tripod (which folds to work as a handle) for smartphones and point-and-shoot cameras, the Pixi is usually a little too pricey to easily recommend, but at under £20 it’s verging on bargain territory. This version comes with a phone clamp.
DJI Ronin-SC gimbal (£199 – 39 percent discount)
This is a good price for a big-name gimbal. The Ronin-SC can carry cameras up to 3.1kg in weight, keeping them levelled and stable during video capture – brilliant to have when shooting moving subjects handheld.
Canon EF 24-70mm f/4 lens (£629 – 29 percent discount)
This workhorse standard zoom lens for Canon DSLRs can maintain a constant f/4 aperture throughout its entire range. Versatile, sturdy and sharp.