Amazon Prime Day 2020: everything you need to know

Prepare your bank balances - Amazon Prime Day 2020 is starting on Tuesday 13th October. And this year, it’s bigger than ever.

Now in its sixth year, Prime Day has become so massive that Amazon simply couldn't squeeze all of its deals in 24 hours. Just like last year, this is going to be a two-day shopathon, ending at 11:59pm on Wednesday 14th October.

We know from past experience there’ll be no shortage of deals for you to spend your hard-earned cash on. The only problem is the same as ever – cutting the wheat from the chaff to get to the ones that really matter.

As ever, we're doing the hard work so you don’t have to, trawling through the Prime Day deals to bring you our pick of the very best there are, as soon as they go live.

Bookmark this page and keep reading for everything you need to know about Prime Day 2020 (we will also update this page with links to the best deals articles we'll be dropping throughout the month. And follow us on Twitter for the best lightning deals too.

Not a Prime member yet? Get it now with a thirty-day trial. Thank us later.