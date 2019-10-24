Features

The 10 best October half-term holiday tech deals

Having a good half term? Make it better with mindblowing gadget deals!
by 

October half term is here and the kids are enjoying their freedom, but they shouldn’t have all the fun…

To celebrate these few days off, retailers have dropped prices across a whole range of gadget categories, from PCs and TVs, to speakers and cameras.

So if you’ve got some of your hard-earned money burning a hole in your pocket, here are the 10 best tech deals for you.

We've also listed the 10 best gaming deals here!

Where are the sales happening?

Good question! You can find them happening here:

Currys PC World - Amazon