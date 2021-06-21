Amazon Prime Day 2021: best headphone deals

Ideal for fitness fanatics, space conscious remote workers, and people who just like sticking things in their earholes, the humble earbud trades the bulk and bluster of the over-ear for an altogether more compact design that'll still do your favourite tunes justice.

Here are our pick of the Prime Day deals.

Amazon Echo Buds (£49.99 - 58 percent discount)

A whopping saving on the regular price of £199.99, this deal on the Echo Buds is a doozy. Amazon’s take on true wireless isn’t the most inspiring out there, but the Buds were already good value for money thanks to their great noise reduction and hands-free Alexa integration, so this big cut makes them an extremely tempting alternative to Apple's ubiquitous AirPods.

NuraLoop (£89.40 – 40 percent discount)

Dropping from £149 to just £89.40, these excellent in-ear headphones have been given their biggest discount to date: a stonking 40 percent off. Nura’s tech adapts the headphone performance for your ear shape, resulting in a personalised sound that we found truly outstanding (check out our full review for more details).

Beats Powerbeats Pro (£124.99 – 43 percent discount)

A big discount for Apple's bass-heavy in-ears. We awarded them a full five stars back in our 2019 review.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ (£99.95 – 17 percent discount)

Available for £20 less than the usual price, Cambridge Audio’s true wireless buds pair up with a companion app for tweakable, customisable sound. The headphones launched earlier this year, and Prime Day is the first time they’ve been available at a discount.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro (£89.99 – 47 percent discount)

We consider these true wireless buds to be a five-star product (read our review here). Noise cancellation, battery life and comfort are all big winners.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i (£55.99 – 30 percent discount)

A great choice for anyone looking for ultra-affordable true wireless headphones, these offer all-day battery life, noise cancellation and decent sound quality for a price that puts the AirPods to shame. Read our five-star review here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (£59 – 63 percent discount)

There’s a stonking saving to be had on Samsung’s answer to the AirPods, which we called “some of the best wireless in-ear all-rounders under £200” back in our five-star March 2020 review.