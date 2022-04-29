Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially happening in July

We all love a good deal, especially on the latest gadgets. For many of us, Amazon Prime Day gets etched onto the calendar in hopes of bagging some super savings on tellies, laptops, and more. We’ve got good news! Amazon has confirmed the savings event will take place again this year in July.

During Amazon’s quarterly earnings conference, the company revealed that “this year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries”. It’s a return to form after some date disruption during the pandemic. Ignoring the two funny years, Prime Day took place on July 15 and 16 in 2019, and on July 16 and 17 in 2018.

If Amazon were to follow the same trend, we could expect Prime Day on Monday 18 July to Tuesday 19 July. It could fall at the end of the week prior if Amazon keeps the key date of the 16th. Though, we expect a Monday/Tuesday event is more likely.

As you’ve probably noticed, despite the name Prime Day, it’s more of a two-day event. In the past, Amazon has struggled to squeeze in all the deals without running into stock issues. As it turns out, the two days of shopping is ideal!

We’ve repeatedly seen some better deals during Amazon’s event than on Black Friday. It’s certainly a shopping event to pay attention to, with a high chance you could end up scoring big. Getting to the good stuff takes some sifting through naff deals. That being said, alternatives involve tramplings on a cold November morning.

To access any deals during Prime Day, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime. Not a Prime member yet? Get a free thirty-day trial. Don’t claim that just yet, though, or your thirty days will be up before the event!