CES 2023: what to expect from tech’s biggest show that starts the new year

The world’s biggest technology show is back in person in Las Vegas for the second year after a break for that thing we no longer seem to talk about – yes, CES 2023 is nearly upon us. We’ll be at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from 3 January to check out everything new across two days of press conferences and launches before the show starts properly towards the end of that week.

So here’s everything you need to know about CES 2023, including the key dates for the annual tech extravaganza. We’ll update this page with links to all the latest news as and when it happens. There’ll be lots of new products launched including laptops, smartphones, wearables, headphones, electric cars and much more.

And if you want a look back to last year, you’d do worse than to check out Stuff’s CES Awards 2022: our 10 most-wanted gadgets from the show as well as the tech themes we learned about for the coming year (now the year that has gone!)

What can we expect from CES 2023?

Last year’s show was in-person as we said, but like IFA 2022 in Berlin last September, there were a lot of big names missing including Intel, Microsoft, Google, OnePlus, Meta (Facebook), AMD, Lenovo, Amazon, Nvidia and others.

We’re expecting something of a resurgence this year although the show may be a lot more North American-centric than it used to be; we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.

Press conferences are booked in from LG, Hisense, Panasonic, Canon, Samsung, Omron, Hyundai and, as is traditional, they’ll round off with Sony where we should learn a little more about the upcoming PlayStation VR2.

There will also be keynote talks from AMD, BMW and Stellantis (Chrysler/Jeep/Vauxhall/Opel/Citroen and more).

When is CES 2023?

As usual, the Consumer Electronics Show is being held at the start of January, with CES 2023 open from Thursday, January 5 through to the end of the week. It’s an industry show unlike some like IFA which are also open to the public at times.

The invite-only CES media day is scheduled for Wednesday, January 4, with a smattering of events on Tuesday, January 3 2023. However, some news will drop on Tuesday 2 January and we’ll probably have some early news dropping this side of the festive period, too.