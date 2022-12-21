Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Flex 3i is a Chromebook hoping to up your productivity

While not quite as powerful as other laptops around, Chromebooks are still a top pick for those focusing on productivity tasks such as document editing. And among other new laptops, Lenovo is releasing a new Chromebook at CES in January. Dubbed the IdeaPad Flex 3i, this lightweight laptop sizes up to offer users untethered productivity.

This new Chromebook is a 2-in-1 – switching from laptop to tablet with a flip round the hinge. It boasts a large 12-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, though Lenovo is yet to reveal the display resolution. This larger footprint makes the IdeaPad Flex 3i the ideal size for both a laptop and tablet. It’s small enough to tuck away in a bag, but big enough to crack on with work.

And you’ll have plenty of time to get busy, since Lenovo touts the battery will last a rather impressive 12 hours. Also inside, is the latest N-series Intel processor for powerful performance, alongside Wi-Fi 6E support for reliable connectivity. Plus, you’ll find two front-facing speakers, the option for a backlit keyboard, and the choice between an HD or Full HD webcam kitted out with a cover.

If the IdeaPad Flex 3i looks like the perfect tool for you to get more done, you’ll be able to get your mits on it soon. After debuting at CES, the Chromebook will be available from May 2023. Once you can order it from Lenovo, it’ll set you back $350. We’re yet to hear about UK pricing, but the device’s launch may reveal some more information.