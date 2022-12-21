Lenovo’s IdeaPad Pro and Slim line-ups get a power upgrade with the 5 and 5i at CES

Lenovo’s IdeaPad range offers some of the brand’s higher end laptops, competing with the likes of the MacBook Pro. And ahead of CES, Lenovo has shared a look at the latest addition to the line-up. The 5 series sports a slate of different options to pick from: the IdeaPad Pro 5i and 5, and the IdeaPad Slim 5 and 5i. All of the new models pack some serious power upgrades, thanks to new Intel chips inside.

Starting with the more premium offering, the IdeaPad Pro 5i and Pro 5 Gen 8 focus on delivering enhanced performance. The 14-inch and 16-inch laptops boast a QHD+ display resolution, with a 16:10 aspect ratio 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, Lenovo packs the latest Intel processor or AMD Ryzen processors. You’ll also be able to spec the laptops out to include an NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU. Specifics around these processors are yet to be announced, with full details following the launch at CES in January.

Shipping with Windows 11 out-of-the-box, you’ll have access to all the latest software features. With these new laptops, you’ll also find a 25% larger touchpad, an FHD IR camera with a Time of Flight sensor, and smart login with Windows Hello. On top of that, there’s an SDD slot, alongside both USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Plus, you’ll be able to squeeze a few extra hours of battery from these machines with just a 15-minute charge.

Turning to the IdeaPad Slim 5i and 5 models, things get a little more lightweight. These more compact notebooks come in a 16-inch option with a 2.5K OLED display, or a 14-inch model with a 2.2K OLED display. Atop these displays, Lenovo packs in an upgraded FHD infrared camera for more accurate imaging. Plus, there’s a new physical privacy shutter to close the camera off.

Inside, you’ll find the latest Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors for superfast performance. There’s the same larger touchpad for you to get more done, alongside two USB-C ports for connectivity. Lenovo will reveal more about these devices at CES as well, with a full launch.

All of the new laptop models will be available from May 2023, following their official CES debut. Once available from Lenovo, the IdeaPad Pro models will start from $1500 for the 16-inch variant, while the Slim models start at a lower $649.