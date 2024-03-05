Best 2-in-1 laptops 2024

When considering upgrading your technology, it may be worth exploring one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. These versatile devices offer the convenience and portability of the best tablets and the flexibility and functionality of the best laptops, with a touchscreen display that can be rotated or folded, you can adapt to your needs and preferences for efficient use.

There are many types of 2-in-1 laptop available today, each with unique features. One popular type of 2-in-1 laptop is the convertible laptop, which features a hinge that allows the screen to rotate 360 degrees. This will enable users to easily switch between laptop and tablet modes, making it a versatile option for those needing a device that can adapt to their changing needs.

Another type of 2-in-1 laptop is the detachable laptop, which features a screen that can be separated from the keyboard. This allows users to use the device as a traditional laptop when they need to type but also gives them the flexibility to use the device as a tablet when they want to watch movies, browse the web, or play games. Here are the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market right now.

What is the best 2-in-1 laptop?

There are a lot of great 2-in-1 laptops on the market. However, our current favourite is the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (2023) (buy now). This computer is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a 14-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 2240 x 1400 pixels. If needed, a 16-inch display option is available for purchase.

Other 2-in-1 laptop recommendations

Here are our top three alternative 2-in-1 laptop selections before we get into the full list:

Best cheap 2-in-1 laptop The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (buy now) is one of our favourite Chromebooks right now. Best premium 2-in-1 laptop The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (buy now) was close to being our absolute favourite – its display alone makes it worth it. Best Microsoft 2-in-1 laptop The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (buy now) provides a seamless experience as the hardware and software is made by the same company.

The best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today:

1. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8

Stuff Verdict The Lenovo Yoga 7i offers excellent performance, audio and long-lasting battery. Its only let down slightly by the display that lacks vibrancy. Pros Great battery life

Large screen Cons Too bulky for some

Screen lacks vibrancy

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 laptop boasts a sleek, lightweight design, a variety of ports and features, and a large 14-inch IPS touchscreen display with a 2240 x 1400 pixels resolution. The computer has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, 8 or 16GB of RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage.

It also has a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a webcam with a privacy shutter. The Yoga 7i is MIL-STD 810G tested for durability and boasts up to 13 hours of battery life. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a 2-in-1 laptop running on Windows 11 so it’s great for most people. However, its integrated graphics may not meet the needs of all users.

2. ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

Stuff Verdict Close to being our absolute favourite 2-in-1 laptop, with an absolutely stunning display, the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip is the best premium model out there. Pros Stunning OLED display

Versatile design Cons Battery could be better

Graphics performance lacking

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip has a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for productivity and entertainment. The machine is powered by an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, 8 or 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It also has a backlit keyboard, a stylus, and a fingerprint sensor.

The laptop’s sleek OLED display looks fantastic and provides a crystal-clear viewing experience, while its powerful performance makes it an excellent choice for demanding applications and multitasking. Its long battery life also means you can use it for hours without recharge.

That being said, there are a couple of downsides to consider. Firstly, the laptop is expensive, which may be a deal-breaker for some potential buyers. Secondly, it only includes a 720p HD camera, while others now come with a 1080p. It also doesn’t have a dedicated graphics card, which could be an issue if you use it for gaming or other graphics-intensive tasks.

3. Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook

Stuff Verdict The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is an outstanding affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook. It’s affordable, compact, and offers the best of a laptop and tablet. Pros Affordable price

Very compact design Cons No headphone jack

Battery life is lacking

Launched by Lenovo in 2022, the Duet 3 Chromebook has an 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200. The machine includes powered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options. The device also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and two USB-C ports.

At just 470 grams, the Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook is incredibly lightweight and portable. This makes it an ideal choice for students and users on a budget. Moreover, it can be used in laptop, tablet, or tent mode, making it versatile for various tasks.

The Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook includes a detachable keyboard and a USI stylus. The backlit keyboard makes it easy to use in low-light conditions. Meanwhile, the pressure-sensitive USI stylus is perfect for drawing and taking notes.

4. Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Stuff Verdict The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a super polished 2-in-1 laptop experience, with lightning performance, long battery life, and a high-end design. Pros Great performance and battery life

Premium design Cons Essential accessories not included

Pricey

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a highly versatile 2-in-1 laptop with a stunning 13-inch PixelSense Flow display. This device was released in 2022 and has been designed to provide users with a seamless computing experience. The Surface Pro 9 can be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. The machine ships with 8 or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This means that it can handle even the most demanding of tasks with ease.

Microsoft’s 2-in-1 is known for its excellent battery life and premium build. However, some users have complained about the lack of a headphone jack and the need to purchase a separate keyboard cover.

5. Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1

Stuff Verdict The Dell Inspiron 16 is an impressive all-rounder with great battery life and a practical large display. Pros Impressive battery life

Large display Cons On the heavy side

Display lacks brightness

The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1, released in June 2023, is worth considering. Its 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display and a 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution provide an immersive viewing experience. The computer is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, which means it can easily handle all your computing needs. It also comes with 8 or 16GB of RAM, ensuring you can multitask without lag or slowdown. The laptop also offers up to 1TB of storage and ample space for storing all your important files, documents, and media.

One of the standout features of the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is the backlit keyboard, which makes typing in low-light environments a breeze. The laptop also has a stylus, perfect for taking notes, drawing, or sketching. Additionally, the computer has a fingerprint sensor, which adds an extra layer of security to your device.

If you’re looking for a large and bright display, this could be the one for you. The Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 offers powerful performance, long battery life, stylus support, and more. It also comes at an affordable price.

6. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

Stuff Verdict The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop, that impresses us with solid performance. Pros Thin, portable design

High spec Cons Screen lacks resolution

Pre-downloaded Samsung apps

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that boasts impressive specs. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, offers either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and has 512GB or 1TB of storage. The laptop also features a 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch AMOLED display, boasting a 1920 x 1080 or 3840 x 2160 resolution.

The device also has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Despite its powerful features, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 remains lightweight and portable. It weighs only 2.3 pounds for the 13.3-inch model and 2.8 pounds for the 15.6-inch model, measuring just 0.55 inches in thickness.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is its S Pen. This stylus can take notes, draw, or edit photos. Additionally, the laptop comes with a keyboard and a trackpad, making it a versatile and convenient device for work or play.

7. HP Spectre x360 16

Stuff Verdict This hefty 2-in-1 has a stunning display, good battery life, and a high-res webcam, it’s the complete package. Pros Lovely large OLED display

Accessories included Cons Reasonably heavy

The HP Spectre x360 16 is a top-of-the-line laptop that has received much buzz since its launch in 2022. This device is known for its sleek design and unique ability to transform into a tablet, making it a versatile option for those who need a device that can handle both work and play. With a stunning 16-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3072 x 1920, the HP Spectre x360 16 is perfect for streaming movies, playing games, or working on graphic design projects.

Under the hood, this laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, which gives it the power to handle even the most demanding tasks. In addition, it can have up to 16GB of RAM, providing you with a seamless multitasking experience. One of the best things about the HP Spectre x360 16 is that it allows for up to 2TB of storage, which is perfect for those who need a lot of space for their files and applications.

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i

Stuff Verdict Looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop? The Windows version of Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5i is and excellent choice and represents true value. Pros Great, lightweight build

Sharp, bright display Cons No angle to keyboard

Not the last word in CPU performance

The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i is a versatile 2-in-1 device that can be used as a tablet and a laptop. This device is powerful and efficient, equipped with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Its 12.35-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LTPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio is impressive, and it also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and two USB-C ports.

In addition to its impressive specs, the Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i is highly portable and lightweight, weighing only 770 grams and measuring just 0.78 inches thick. It comes with a detachable keyboard and a Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus. The backlit keyboard is user-friendly even in low-light conditions, and the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 stylus is pressure-sensitive, making it ideal for drawing and note-taking.

9. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8

Stuff Verdict The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 may be expensive, but you still get a lot for your money, including speedy performance, excellent display, and a stylus included. Pros Excellent display, performance and battery life

Comes with a stylus Cons It’s too expensive for most people

Display could be brighter

You’re going to love the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8. One of the most striking features of this laptop is its 14-inch OLED screen that offers exceptional image quality. You can choose between a 2K display with a higher 90Hz refresh rate or a 4K display. Regardless of your choice, you’ll experience stunning visuals that will leave you in awe.

Weighing in at just 1.4kg, this laptop is incredibly lightweight and easy to carry. You won’t have to worry about straining your back or shoulders on the go. The computer can fold back to a flat position, making it even more compact and easy to store.

Lenovo has managed to create a functional and visually stunning laptop. If you want a portable device that can handle your needs and offers amazing visuals, this ultraportable laptop is worth considering.

10. Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Stuff Verdict The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a sleek and powerful Chromebook, making is a great package if you’re after something lightweight. Pros Pretty powerful, for a Chromebook

Sleek design Cons Trackpad could be better

Windows or Mac will be better for creatives

If you’re searching for an affordable 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop, you may want to look at the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. Acer updated this laptop in 2022. It is equipped with Intel’s 13th Generation Core processors. It includes a 14-inch QHD WUXGA display that can reach a resolution of 1920 x 1200 with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You can choose between two storage options: 8GB with either 256GB or 512GB.

11. Microsoft Laptop Studio

Stuff Verdict The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is an awe inspiring piece of engineering, with a trick hinge and plenty of power to back it up. Pros Super advance hinge mechanism

Plenty of power under the hood Cons On the heavy side

Stylus not included

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is a 2-in-1 laptop powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It has 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop offers a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with a resolution of 2400 x 1600. Additionally, it features a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a webcam with a privacy shutter.

The Surface Laptop Studio has three modes: laptop, stage, and studio. The display is closed in laptop mode, and the keyboard is used for typing. In stage mode, the display tilts back, and the keyboard is hidden. This setup allows you to use the touchscreen for drawing, taking notes, or editing videos. The display is folded flat against the keyboard in studio mode, making it ideal for gaming and entertainment.

12. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-Inch

Stuff Verdict The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a good 2-in-1 option if you’re looking to save money, with a good range of ports and all of the basics covered. Pros Useful port selection

Affordable price Cons CPU is lacking

Screen could be better

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-Inch is a 2-in-1 laptop released in 2022. It is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1235U processor, 8GB to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe SSD storage. With a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen display, the laptop offers a 45% NTSC color gamut, 300 nits brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It also has a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a webcam with a privacy shutter.

Many have praised this laptop for its lightweight and highly portable design, making it easy to carry wherever you go. It also boasts a long battery life, so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice when needed. Additionally, it offers a great selection of ports and features, making it a versatile choice for various users. However, some users may find that the speakers could be louder and the display brighter. Therefore, it may not be the best option for those who prioritize those features.

13. Microsoft Surface Go 3

Stuff Verdict Lightweight and portable, the Surface Go 3 is easy to travel with (as long as you don’t need to do any intensive tasks while away). Pros Lightweight and portable

Great webcam Cons Very poor performance

Terrible battery life

The Surface Go 3, released by Microsoft in 2021, is a highly versatile 2-in-1 device that effortlessly doubles as a tablet and a laptop. While it’s been out for a while, there’s no denying that it’s still a solid choice for anyone in the market for a portable and powerful device.

Boasting an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, it comes in two convenient RAM options of 4GB or 8GB and storage options of 64GB or 128GB. Additionally, it features a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 1920 x 1280, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and one USB-C port. Overall, the Surface Go 3 is an excellent choice for anyone who needs the flexibility of a tablet and the functionality of a laptop all in one convenient package.

How to choose the best 2-in-1 laptop for you

The market is filled with a variety of 2-in-1 laptops that go beyond the models mentioned earlier. It can be overwhelming when it comes to selecting one.

Ideally, it is recommended to purchase the latest version of a specific model when buying a new laptop. This ensures that the internal components are up-to-date. If this is not feasible, it is important to ensure that the laptop has sufficient CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage to cater to your needs.

There are many 2-in-1 laptops to choose from. Best of all, they are available at various price points. When choosing a new laptop, always ensure it has enough RAM and storage. If possible, buy more than you need if you can afford it.

Additionally, when choosing a 2-in-1 laptop, consider the display size. Avoid going below 13 inches and think carefully about whether 16 inches is too big for portability.

When in doubt, you should spend the time to read reviews before making a purchase.

How we review the best 2-in-1 laptops Our team of experienced reviewers have extensively tested numerous 2-in-1 laptops and have included those that we have personally tested whenever possible. Additionally, we have considered specifications, brand reputation, and customer feedback to select the products that we believe will be most suitable for a wide range of budgets. If you would like to know more about how we rate and review products at Stuff, please visit our page on product testing.

Bryan M. Wolfe About Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including iMore, TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education.