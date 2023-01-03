Sony’s new InZone M3 gaming monitor delivers a 240Hz refresh rate for less

While gaming monitors often cost more thanks to their snazzy features, Sony’s new InZone M3 gaming monitor proves this doesn’t have to be the case. This PS5-ready monitor packs in the latest features (including a 240Hz refresh rate) while coming it at a more affordable price.

Sony’s InZone M3 is a 27-inch monitor with a 1080p resolution. What it might lack in resolution, it more than makes up for with a 240Hz for the smoothest of graphics. You’ll also find HDR10, HLG, and DisplayHDR 400 support baked in for incredible colours and brightness. On top of this, the monitor boasts 99% sRGB quality and even supports NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Although you can hook this gaming monitor up to any console or PC, the InZone M3 really shines with its PlayStation 5 support. It’ll automatically switch between picture modes based on what you’re doing on your PS5, for optimal viewing. Plus, you’ll also find Auto HDR Tone Mapping for automatic HDR adjustments.

The InZone M3 comes sporting the white and black colourway found on the PS5. Plus, the stand itself looks like a small version of the console – ideal for a co-ordinated set-up. Connectivity wise, you’ll find two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, one USB-C slot, a USB-B slot, three USB-A ports, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack. That’s a lot of I/O.

If Sony’s latest gaming monitor puts you in the zone, you can pre-order the device directly from Sony. It’s being debuted at CES 2023, and will be available shortly after. The InZone M3 retails for $529/£699 – a big step-down from the brand’s more premium M9 offering. We scored the InZone M9 four stars out of five in our review, so expect solid performance from the M3.