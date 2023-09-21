Our pick of the best gifts for gamers for Christmas 2023

Meta Quest 3

The long-awaited Quest 3 has been redesigned inside and out to provide one of the top VR headset experiences around. With a sharper screen, twice the power, a more comfortable fit and TruTouch haptic controllers for added immersion, it’s the best VR headset for most people, especially as it doesn’t need a £1000+ gaming rig to run it. Mixed reality smarts also let you blend virtual objects in the real world, à la Apple’s much (much) more expensive Vision Pro headset.

Logitech Playseat Trophy

With a lightweight, high-carbon steel frame and a comfortable, body-hugging seat for marathon sessions, the PlaySeat Trophy is a serious bit of sim racing gear, made all the better by its ability to change seat positions to suit all manner of racing styles. The seat’s material is designed to dissipate heat too, letting you keep your cool on those tricky hairpin bends.

Asus ROG Ally

The ROG Ally brings the fight straight to Valve’s Steam Deck, and then some. With a higher 1080p resolution 120Hz screen, faster innards, and a beefy cooling system, it’s probably the best handheld option currently available. Capable of delivering the full PC gaming experience directly to your hands, you’ll never be left wanting for titles either. Easily one of the best gifts for gamers this year, if you’re feeling generous.

The Art Of The Box

Long before multi-million-pound ad campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and social media takeovers, gamers found themselves judging their next purchase by the quality of a game’s cover — you know, the box art, back when things were very much still physical. The Art Of The Box is a beautiful homage to this lost era, featuring the works and 26 biographies of artists who were instrumental in developing the look and feel of giants like Konami and Capcom.

Logitech G Pro X2

Graphene’s long been touted as a wonder material that will shape the world, but it hasn’t quite propelled us into an idyllic futuristic utopia. Yet. In the meantime though, we’ll happily accept it in premium products like this high-end headset from Logitech. It’s the material used for the drivers, with its super strong, lightweight properties providing lower distortion and exceptional details. Combined with versatile connectivity options and a comfortable build, the G Pro X 2 is one of the best options around right now.

Elgato Stream Deck +

Serious streamers need access to all manner of customisable shortcuts. From flipping between their camera and gameplay, to launching effects, interacting with chat, changing scenes, and more, there’s nothing more versatile than the Stream Deck+. It goes far beyond game streaming too, with near-infinite customisation options for shortcuts in all manner of creative and media apps.

8Bitdo Retro Receiver for PS1 / PS2

Gamers still rocking the original PS1 or PS2 are probably old-school purists through and through. But we bet you could tempt them with this Bluetooth receiver, which plugs directly into the controller port and unlocks the convenient world of wire-free gaming. It supports everything from arcade sticks to modern equivalents from the likes of Xbox, Nintendo and PlayStation, letting you mix and match as you see fit.

Razer Wireless Control Pod

Razer’s control pod might seem fairly unassuming at first glance, but it’ll be a welcome addition to any setup, thanks to its ability to control media playback and the volume with simple clicks and spins. Diligently serving you for up to eight months at a time per set of AAA batteries, its functionality can be customised, letting it carry out all manner of tasks without faffing around with a mouse or keyboard.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

The latest edition of the Backbone lets Android fans convert their handsets into a portable console, with a PS5-inspired controller dock providing everything you need for on-the-go gaming. From PS Remote Play to cloud gaming apps like GeForce NOW, it’s the perfect way to kill time, with passthrough charging keeping your phone juiced up during longer sessions.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4

SteelSeries’ gaming headphones are some of the best in the biz, and the Nova 4 brings plenty to the table at a very reasonable price. Standout features include a USB-C dongle that plays nice across all platforms, while a 36-hour battery life should be enough for even the most gruelling Baldur’s Gate 3 marathons. A quick-charge feature tops up enough power for six hours of use in just 15 minutes, while a noise-cancelling mic reduces background distractions.

Gamesir T4 Kaleid

Stick drift has long been the bane of many a gamer, and there are few in-game experiences more frustrating than missing shots due to renegade joysticks having a mind of their own. The T4 Kaleid aims to stop all that nonsense by using Hall Effect joysticks, which use magnets and electrical conductors to measure their position and speed. This means that there’s no physical contact between moving parts, ending stick drift woes once and for all.

Rode Steamer X

Streamers looking to offer the best quality video without messing around with a bunch of tech need look no further than the Streamer X — a delightfully compact all-in-one streaming solution that supports up to 4K30 capture and 4K60 HDR pass-through. A built-in studio-grade pre-amp makes for crisp, clean mic audio, with easily accessible controls to let users tweak things as they see fit. They can be customised too, making it a versatile bit of kit for streaming, video calls, and more.

JBL Quantum Stream

Got a wannabe Twitch superstar on your nice list? Make sure all four of their subscribers can hear them loud and clear with this dual capsule condenser mic. The dial on the front means they can easily adjust the volume, plus there’s a mute button on top that changes the colour of the RGB ring light, so they’ll always know when it’s safe to shout for their mum to bring them a cup of tea.