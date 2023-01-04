Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 boosts its screen and promises four years of updates

We’ve barely started 2023, and Samsung is here with one of the first smartphones of the year. The new budget Galaxy A14 5G boasts some big changes over its predecessor. Not only that, it comes in cheaper at $200.

The most noticeable change on the new smartphone is a brand-new display. It boasts a 6.6-inch 1080p panel with a 90Hz refresh rate – a big leap up from the A13’s 720p resolution. Also upgraded is the front-facing selfie camera, now with a 13MP sensor rather than a more measly 5MP. The Galaxy A14’s design has been polished up, offering a flat rear panel. Plus, Samsung is promising four years of security updates for the handset, which is a step-up from other budget options.

Inside, things look a little similar. The Galaxy A14 packs the MediaTek 700 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a microSD slot, so you can boost the internal storage. On the rear, you’ll find a triple camera set-up consisting of a 50MP main snapper, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth camera. The battery is a rather large at 5000mAh, so you should have no problem lasting a day on the smartphone, which ships with Android 13. And, as the handset’s name suggests, it sports 5G connectivity.

If Samsung’s latest budget belter has you phoning open, you’ll be able to snap it up soon. The Galaxy A14 will be available to order directly from Samsung from January 12 after its CES debut, with a $200 price tag (UK pricing to be confirmed). And we’re already seeing some stellar carrier deals in the US – AT&T is offering the smartphone from $2/month with no upfront costs.