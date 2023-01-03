Acer Nitro laptops get fresh looks and fresher hardware

Top-tier hardware in a chassis that sits on the subtle end of the gaming laptop spectrum was always modus operandi for the Acer Nitro line-up. That doesn’t change for 2023 – but Acer has adopted a few new trends, like extended aspect ratio screens and a vaporwave colour scheme, on top of new Intel, Nvidia and AMD hardware.

They still sit under the flagship Predator gaming models, but this year’s Nitro machines better stand out from Acer’s mainstream laptops thanks to a bespoke logo, and subtle blue/purple accent colours on the lid. Underneath its business as usual, with your choice of AMD Ryzen and 13th-gen Intel Core processors, DDR5 memory, SSD storage and the latest 4000-series Nvidia RTX laptop graphics.

All of this year’s gaming models will use maximum TDP GPUs, too – unlike previous years, where certain models had lower-powered chips to cut down on heat. Acer is using liquid metal instead of traditional thermal paste, along with dual intakes and four exhausts to keep temperatures under control.

The Nitro 16 is the darling of the new range. If effectively replaces the old Nitro 5, gaining a new 16:10 screen that’ll more happily pull double duty as a work machine. There’s a choice of 1920×1200 or 2560×1600 resolution panels, each with 165Hz refresh rates. The Nitro 17 remains an option for those who prefer 16:9, or like a larger laptop, with 1080p and 1440p resolutions on offer.

Both models have RGB backlit keyboards, DTS:X Ultra certified speakers and a full selection of rear I/O ports. Twin Thunderbolt 4s, an HDMI 2.1 port, microSD card reader and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports complete the set. The bundled power brick uses a barrel jack to feed the GPU enough juice, but if you’ve got a beefy enough adaptor the USB-C ports allow for offline charging. Handy if you’ll be travelling and don’t plan on getting your game on.

Both models will start shipping globally in May, with prices starting from €1499 (about £1300) for the Nitro 16 and €1599 (around €1400) for the Nitro 17.